One Of England's Most Idyllic Fishing Towns Is A Coastal Cornwall Paradise With Charming Cobbled Streets

When it comes to iconic British seaside destinations, a place like the Jurassic Coast might spring to mind, a beautiful coastline that belongs on any history and fossil-lover's bucket list. Or you might embark on the "ultimate road trip" along Scotland's scenic coastline, where you can spot seabirds on the North Sea and stroll along the shores of picturesque saltwater lochs. Journey to the southwestern edge of England and you'll find yourself in Cornwall. Seaside destinations like Land's End feature hidden beachy coves and dramatic cliffs, and oceanside towns like Tintagel perch on the Atlantic Coast, boasting historic ruins and delicious Cornish pasties. And you definitely won't want to miss St. Ives.

St. Ives sits on the northern edge of Land's End, a finger-like projection that juts out into the Celtic Sea at Cornwall's westernmost tip. Until the late 19th century, the town was predominantly a hub for tin extraction and fishing, and the community's main industry was fishing for pilchard, or sardines. Amid no shortage of quaint cobbled streets, artistic heritage, fantastic accommodation options, and shining beaches, the region's seafood remains one of this area's top attractions.

St. Ives Bay features pristine white sand beaches and Caribbean-blue waters, a hit when it comes to sunbathing, swimming, and paddleboarding. If you can't resist taking to the water, join a workshop with St. Ives Surf School for surfing off of Porthmeor Beach or "coasteering," which will have you swimming into coves and jumping off coastal outcrops. To make things even sweeter, Porthmeor Beach has also been awarded a Blue Flag, recognizing its cleanliness and sustainability. Or, set out for deeper waters with a chartered scenic boat ride or fishing trip with Bluefin Charters.