Hidden In Spain's 'Frying Pan' Is A Charming, Unusual Utopian Town With No Police And No Unemployment
It's easy to talk about the need for a robust social safety net, but actually seeing examples of places that successfully implement communal practices is not an everyday occurrence. Tucked away in Spain's "frying pan" region — the scorching Guadalquivir Valley in Andalucía (or Andalusia) — sits the town of Marinaleda, where people-forward policies and exemplary quality of life combine to provide a utopian vision of society.
From secret, unspoiled beaches to the underrated Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park with otherworldly volcanic structures, Spain is rich with little-known gems to explore. But for visitors looking to experience a delightful small town that sustains itself with a strong social fabric, cooperative alternative economic models, and mutual aid (that is to say, there's no police force and no unemployment), head to Marinaleda for your next vacation. Who knows, you might be so charmed that you decide to stay and settle in on Calle Fraternidad (Brotherhood Street).
Learn more about how the town of Marinaleda functions
Marinaleda is sometimes referred to as a "communist utopia." For some, this moniker may raise eyebrows until you visit for yourself and see that the town's inhabitants live peacefully, successfully, and with care for one another: collectively organizing for litter collection, general assemblies, and (of course) gathering to hang out at sidewalk cafés. How did this come about? At the end of Spain's Franco dictatorship half a century ago, the town was in a very different position, with high levels of poverty and unemployment. While surrounded by arable agricultural land, the townspeople couldn't benefit from it, as about 3,000 acres were privately owned by an absentee landlord, a duke, who let it languish.
Led by Mayor Juan Manuel Sánchez Gordillo (pictured), the people of Marinaleda took matters into their own hands by occupying and farming these lands, which eventually were gifted to the town. Now, the village has a communal workers cooperative, meaning that the natural resources and wealth can be shared equitably. And as a bonus, if any villager needs a job, they can take up work in one of the cooperatively-managed programs — effectively eliminating unemployment.
What to see and do in this unusual town
Rest assured, there's plenty to occupy you in Marinaleda. Private businesses are happily allowed, just no major chains, which means you'll find independently owned establishments like bars and cafés adding to the town's charm. As an agricultural town specializing in olives and olive oil as well as local vegetables, you can be sure that the local Andalusian cuisine will be fresh and tasty. If you're outdoorsy, you'll want to check out the native flora at the Parque Municipal. Fans of history, religion, architecture, or all of the above should be sure to stop by the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Esperanza, the town church, which was built in 1666.
The easiest way to get to this unusual slice of utopia is by car, as it's about a 1.5-hour drive from Seville, Spain's vibrant southern city that Rick Steves refers to as a "perpetual fiesta." A trip to Marinaleda from Andalucía's capital makes for an epic adventure, especially considering Spain is the best European country for road trips. There's no train station in Marinaleda, but there is a bus stop, so you can take the bus from Seville if you're opting for public transit. Plan your trip for one of the village's many celebrations, like New Year's Eve, Holy Week, Peace Day on January 30 in honor of Mahatma Gandhi, or July's Marinaleda Flamenco Festival – just be prepared for hot weather if you visit in summertime.