Hidden In Spain's 'Frying Pan' Is A Charming, Unusual Utopian Town With No Police And No Unemployment

Rest assured, there's plenty to occupy you in Marinaleda. Private businesses are happily allowed, just no major chains, which means you'll find independently owned establishments like bars and cafés adding to the town's charm. As an agricultural town specializing in olives and olive oil as well as local vegetables, you can be sure that the local Andalusian cuisine will be fresh and tasty. If you're outdoorsy, you'll want to check out the native flora at the Parque Municipal. Fans of history, religion, architecture, or all of the above should be sure to stop by the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Esperanza, the town church, which was built in 1666.

The easiest way to get to this unusual slice of utopia is by car, as it's about a 1.5-hour drive from Seville, Spain's vibrant southern city that Rick Steves refers to as a "perpetual fiesta." A trip to Marinaleda from Andalucía's capital makes for an epic adventure, especially considering Spain is the best European country for road trips. There's no train station in Marinaleda, but there is a bus stop, so you can take the bus from Seville if you're opting for public transit. Plan your trip for one of the village's many celebrations, like New Year's Eve, Holy Week, Peace Day on January 30 in honor of Mahatma Gandhi, or July's Marinaleda Flamenco Festival – just be prepared for hot weather if you visit in summertime.