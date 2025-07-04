A Fairytale Village Just Outside Of Amsterdam Is A Hidden Coastal Dream With Seafood And Old-School Architecture

There are many reasons to love Amsterdam — from its quaint canals to modern design and the city's inclusive cyclist and pedestrian-friendly culture that make it one of the world's most walkable destinations. But one of the best things about the city is how easy it is to leave it for a few hours. In fact, Amsterdam is just a quick train ride away from a range of attractive destinations: Zaanse Schans is a great place to see historic windmills, the Keukenhof Gardens have scenic tulip fields, and art enthusiasts flock to the Hague's world-class museums.

According to travel expert Rick Steves, though, one of the absolute best day trips from Amsterdam is the nearby village of Marken. "This time-passed hamlet in a bottle — once virtually abandoned — has been kept alive as a tourist attraction," he wrote on his website. "Today, visitors come in droves to walk its tiny lanes and marvel at its cuteness."

Part of the Waterland region just north of Amsterdam, Marken has a fascinating history. For more than 700 years, the village was an island. In the late 1950s, a dike was constructed to connect Marken to the mainland, but the town's old-world charm has been wonderfully preserved. With excellent seafood restaurants and colorful wooden houses to wander past, it makes a perfect afternoon detour from the big city.