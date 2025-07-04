A Fairytale Village Just Outside Of Amsterdam Is A Hidden Coastal Dream With Seafood And Old-School Architecture
There are many reasons to love Amsterdam — from its quaint canals to modern design and the city's inclusive cyclist and pedestrian-friendly culture that make it one of the world's most walkable destinations. But one of the best things about the city is how easy it is to leave it for a few hours. In fact, Amsterdam is just a quick train ride away from a range of attractive destinations: Zaanse Schans is a great place to see historic windmills, the Keukenhof Gardens have scenic tulip fields, and art enthusiasts flock to the Hague's world-class museums.
According to travel expert Rick Steves, though, one of the absolute best day trips from Amsterdam is the nearby village of Marken. "This time-passed hamlet in a bottle — once virtually abandoned — has been kept alive as a tourist attraction," he wrote on his website. "Today, visitors come in droves to walk its tiny lanes and marvel at its cuteness."
Part of the Waterland region just north of Amsterdam, Marken has a fascinating history. For more than 700 years, the village was an island. In the late 1950s, a dike was constructed to connect Marken to the mainland, but the town's old-world charm has been wonderfully preserved. With excellent seafood restaurants and colorful wooden houses to wander past, it makes a perfect afternoon detour from the big city.
Dine on seafood in a historic fishing village
The village of Marken was shaped by water, both literally and figuratively. A strong storm and resulting floods first formed the island in the 13th century, and the village's buildings were built on raised platforms or stilts to serve as a buffer from rising waters. That said, fishing has long been a livelihood for residents, and it remains an important industry today for Marken's nearly 2,000 residents. Needless to say, the peninsula is a wonderful place to try freshly caught seafood.
Local restaurants to sample the catch of the day — which might include cod, herring, smoked eel, and gray shrimp — are the waterfront Taverne de Visscher and Brasserie De Taanketel, with tables overlooking the harbor. You'll also find one of the only places to stay in Marken just a few blocks away from the water at the cozy Bed and Breakfast De Pepersteeg (starting from roughly $120 per night for two guests). Apart from atmospheric rooms and a great bistro, the inn is conveniently located for visiting the Marken Museum around the corner. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday (when it's open from noon to 4 p.m.), the small museum (admission is just under $5) is the best place to get an overview of the village's history.
A tiny house and wooden clogs
Marken is easy to explore on foot. So after a seafood lunch and a stop at the museum, make sure you go for a stroll around town to appreciate Marken's decorative architecture. Highlights include a tiny harborfront house that shows how fishermen's families once lived (admission is about $5) and the Paard van Marken (Horse of Marken), a historic lighthouse — now closed to the public, as it's a private residence — on the peninsula's eastern end. Beyond that, Marken is also known as a place where traditional wooden clogs are still produced by hand, and you can see the process in action at the village's klompenmakerij — or wooden shoe workshop — at Kets 50.
Better yet, the village is only 45 minutes by bus from Amsterdam's Centraal Station. Outside the coldest months of December through late February, Marken is also connected by ferry boat to the village of Volendam — which makes it possible to visit both in one trip. Alternatively, if you want to visit multiple towns in one day, you could also join a guided full-day tour (starting from $40 a person) departing from Amsterdam. Once you're back in the city, be sure to continue your adventure by checking out one or more of the 15 best experiences you can only have in Amsterdam, according to travelers.