One Of The Friendliest Cities In The World Is Rich With Stunning Coastal Views And A Thriving Art Scene

City slickers, pay attention! If you like your metropolises with a big smile on their faces then here's just the thing: A study into the friendliest cities on the globe. Scratch that. Three totally separate studies into the friendliest cities on the globe. And there's one urban center that stands out from the bunch because it scores high on every single one of them. Sydney — sun-kissed, salt-washed Sydney — we're looking at you.

Who would have thought that sugar-sand beaches, perfect urban surf breaks, and more than 2,600 hours of beaming sunshine each year would add up to one of the most welcoming towns on the globe, eh? Truth is, big data and fancy statistical studies are hardly required to show that the capital of New South Wales is a bucket-list-buster for city-loving travelers. It's regularly ranked among the world's best destinations, and draws an estimated total of 36.7 million visitors per year. That many people can't be wrong, right? Right.

Nevertheless, Insider Monkey recently placed Sydney at an enviable No. 9 on their list of the world's friendliest cities, in a ranking based on opinion data sourced from multiple Reddit threads. Meanwhile, Preply elevated the town another seven places to No. 2 overall on their collated list of the most welcoming towns for non-natives, using metrics based on acceptance of diversity and the return rate of travelers. Finally, the folks over at Daily Passport complete the trifecta — awarding Sydney top spot in their league of amicable metropolises after collating data from a variety of leading editorial sources and other rankings. There's a whole lot of love for this Aussie mainstay out there, it seems.