A Hidden Town In Northern California Is A More Affordable Way To Retire Among Redwood Trees And Hills

California may not be the first destination that comes to mind when you imagine retirement, yet a hidden town in the northern part of the Golden State might encourage your daydreams to relocate. The town of Moraga is home to just over 16,000 people and lies in a charming setting among redwoods and rolling hills, making it an attractive location for retirement. Somehow, it toes the line between far away and near, all at once.

Moraga is cozy and tree-lined and conveniently located close to everything the Bay Area has to offer. You can reach Moraga by way of one of the least crowded airports in the country, Oakland International Airport, which is about a 40-minute drive, depending on traffic. For those who want to retire near (but not directly in) the big city, Oakland is less than 14 miles from Moraga by car, and the heart of San Francisco is just over 20 miles away. To the northeast, the city of Walnut Creek offers opportunities for outdoor adventure for those looking to stay active in retirement.

Moraga itself has plenty to offer, but its biggest drawing card is that it provides a more affordable retirement compared to other cities in the Bay Area. Of course, relatively low living costs aren't the only attraction. With local events targeted at residents of all ages, special programs for seniors, and myriad parks, preserves, and redwood groves to explore, retirement in Moraga will be anything but boring.