A Hidden Town In Northern California Is A More Affordable Way To Retire Among Redwood Trees And Hills
California may not be the first destination that comes to mind when you imagine retirement, yet a hidden town in the northern part of the Golden State might encourage your daydreams to relocate. The town of Moraga is home to just over 16,000 people and lies in a charming setting among redwoods and rolling hills, making it an attractive location for retirement. Somehow, it toes the line between far away and near, all at once.
Moraga is cozy and tree-lined and conveniently located close to everything the Bay Area has to offer. You can reach Moraga by way of one of the least crowded airports in the country, Oakland International Airport, which is about a 40-minute drive, depending on traffic. For those who want to retire near (but not directly in) the big city, Oakland is less than 14 miles from Moraga by car, and the heart of San Francisco is just over 20 miles away. To the northeast, the city of Walnut Creek offers opportunities for outdoor adventure for those looking to stay active in retirement.
Moraga itself has plenty to offer, but its biggest drawing card is that it provides a more affordable retirement compared to other cities in the Bay Area. Of course, relatively low living costs aren't the only attraction. With local events targeted at residents of all ages, special programs for seniors, and myriad parks, preserves, and redwood groves to explore, retirement in Moraga will be anything but boring.
Bay area retirement is affordable (and active) in Moraga
Living in California might involve expenses that are 49.9% higher than the U.S. average, but choosing the right city to retire to could cut your costs and open up recreational opportunities you won't want to miss. Moraga's cost of living is, admittedly, higher than the average both nationally (by 54%) and in California (by 11%). However, living in Moraga is more affordable than, for example, Oakland (13% higher than California's average) or San Francisco (49% higher than the state average).
Lower expenses make Moraga a great home base for exploring everything the region has to offer, and if demographics are any indication, some retirees have already figured out Moraga's secret. Approximately one-fifth of Moraga's residents are 65 or over, and in addition to regular community events, the town offers a program specifically designed for seniors. SPARK is a way for older adults to enjoy recreation opportunities, with events ranging from high teas and musicals to yoga and tai chi meetups.
Beyond senior-specific programs, the city of Moraga also promotes special events throughout the year, including community movie nights, festivals, and concerts. Residents of Moraga also receive three yearly activity guides (visitors and prospective retirees can also opt-in), which highlight the seasonal offerings around town. While community is a clear selling point for retirees considering relocating to Moraga, the gorgeous setting is another obvious reason to make the move.
Escape into the redwoods surrounding Moraga
Moraga is home to a handful of parks with hiking trails, natural areas, public artwork, picnic spots, gardens, and more. Along with Moraga Commons Park, Rancho Laguna Park, and West Commons Park, Moraga also boasts the Mulholland Ridge Open Space Preserve, a 260-acre park with views of Mount Diablo. The local scenery is a highlight, as are the opportunities for exploring outdoors, including the Lafayette Moraga Regional Trail, which runs through town and spans over 11 miles.
Another highlight — that's full of redwoods — is Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park, located a few miles outside Moraga. The peaceful setting features 150-foot-high redwoods, which regrew after logging activity wiped out the original growth. Over 1,833 acres, visitors can hike, picnic, ride horseback, and spot animals like golden eagles (a protected species), Alameda striped racers (a threatened species of local snake), deer, and more. Regular events at the park include everything from bat spotting at dusk to casual group strolls through the meadows, giving retirees the chance to soak it all in.
Various nature preserves are within a 30-minute drive (traffic permitting) from the town, from the Redwood Bowl Staging Area and Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve in Oakland to Las Trampas Wilderness Regional Preserve in San Ramon. If proximity to the city is one reason you're considering Moraga for retirement, it's worth noting that Berkeley is also a short distance away. The vibrant, energetic college city is an excellent place to indulge in shopping and the arts before you retreat back to the haven that is Moraga.