Nestled On Lake Erie's Shores Is A Wildly Underrated Ohio Community With Unique Shops And Victorian Cottages

The mission of training Methodist Sunday school teachers helped lay the foundation for what is today a thriving Ohio enclave on Lake Erie's south shore, beckoning tourists to its waterfront activities, quaint shops, and Victorian cottages with wicker furnishings. Just 80 miles north of Cleveland, on the Marblehead Peninsula, the town of Lakeside is both an outdoor wonderland for swimming, sailing, tennis, and pickleball, and a source for live entertainment, shopping, and wine tasting in Marblehead. This gated, residential community is an experience, however, that may not be every traveler's cup of tea.

Lakeside is distinct in two ways. First, it charges tourists for parking and admission, which can range from $33 per day to $210 for the week to $1,500 for the season during the summer season from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, but offers package promotions. Standard passes will include access to the outdoor pool, lake swimming, pickleball, lecture series, live entertainment, and worship services. You'll pay more for sailing lessons, logrolling classes, and art classes. Why the charge? That goes to Lakeside's second distinction. It is considered a member of the Chautauqua community, a movement of the late 19th century which sought to nurture the mind, body, and spirit of rural and middle-class Americans, an ethos in step with Lakeside's own outdoor revivals that were filled with preaching and bible studies beginning in 1873. So, the fee covers the costs of religious, educational, cultural, and recreational programming; all themes of the Chautauqua lifestyle, which seeks to foster Christian values.

Know that there are more traditional lakeside escapes in Ohio, such as Lorain (aka "The International City") with year-round festivals and international cuisine, and the charming small town of Conneaut, a Midwest getaway luring fishermen to its walleye-filled waters at the intersection of Conneaut Creek and Lake Erie.