Wisconsin's Underrated Riverfront City Is A Countryside Charmer Brimming With Outdoor Fun And Rodeo Thrills
Hidden gems and local events can sometimes easily be found in lesser-known cities, adding to the overall uniqueness of a vacation. This is especially true of Wisconsin's best-kept secret: Manawa. Within this under-the-radar city, you'll find plenty of outdoor thrills thanks to its location along the Little Wolf River. Visitors can enjoy year-round fishing, boating expeditions, and nature trails for biking and hiking enthusiasts. However, for a truly special trip, a can't-miss attraction for this quaint city includes a visit to the local rodeo.
Manawa claims the title of being the largest Midwestern rodeo held annually over the 4th of July weekend. Once known as "Rodeo City," the entirety of Manawa comes alive during this event, with businesses and locals embracing the spirit of Wild West. Along with the rodeo, the city holds many other events throughout the year, including a fishing tournament, a winter Holiday Fair, a citywide Easter egg hunt, and the Manawa Fall Fest. For those drawn to this Wisconsin city's unique attractions, you can reach Manawa by flying into the Austin Straubel International Airport, about a 50-mile drive from Green Bay, which is also home to a historic football stadium known for its tailgating tradition.
The Annual Manawa Rodeo is the largest in the Midwest
Though not nearly as large as the world's largest outdoor rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyoming, visitors and locals alike return year after year to sit in the stands of the Manawa Rodeo. Held annually since 1959, the three-day event coincides with the 4th of July holiday and welcomes an impressive crowd of 15,000 people. All the favorite events of the rodeo will be present, from team roping and bareback riding to barrel racing and steer wrestling. Marking his 28th year at the event he dubs the "Rose Garden of Wisconsin," pro rodeo announcer Roger Mooney will once again be in the broadcasting booth during the 2025 event.
Festivities begin July 3 when the gates, food stands, and vendor carts open at 6:00 p.m. Each night, the rodeo action kicks off at 7:30 p.m., plus a Family Day Rodeo at 2 p.m. on July 5. Each night, there's an opportunity to dance along to live music at 10:00 p.m., and Military Appreciation Night is set for the July 4th rodeo, where members of the military can receive free tickets for themselves and a guest. Western-themed events continue throughout the holiday weekend, including a Stampede Fun Run and local drill team performances, culminating in a final street dance on July 5.
Water and nature activities are plentiful throughout Manawa
With numerous outdoor and water activities available, Manawa is a nature lover's paradise. Housed alongside the Little Wolf River, this small city boasts big country charm and adventures. Similar to some of Wisconsin's best lakes and rivers for a perfect Midwestern summer vacation, Little Wolf River features flat, calm waters, making it the perfect body of water for beginner paddleboarders or kayakers. The clear-running stream is a trout fisherman's paradise.
Stroll on the banks of the Little Wolf River while being surrounded by the woods on the out-and-back Little Wolf River Trail. Throughout the 2-mile hike, look for several species of birds, including brown thrashers, osprey, warblers, and the common nighthawk. Housing a diverse array of flora and fauna, including trees like white cedars, hemlock, and yellow birch, the views along the wooded trail are perfect for those looking to reconnect with nature. The shrub layer of the forest floor consists of red elderberry and raspberries.
Get back to nature with a stay at Bear Lake Campground and Resort. There are tent campsites, trailer pads, and cabins available for rent. Cedar Springs campground is another lodging option, offering golfing opportunities at the adjacent greens. You could also enjoy some R&R at the nearby Willow Pond Bed and Breakfast, where you can host events in a charming farmhouse setting.