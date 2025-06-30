Wisconsin's Underrated Riverfront City Is A Countryside Charmer Brimming With Outdoor Fun And Rodeo Thrills

Hidden gems and local events can sometimes easily be found in lesser-known cities, adding to the overall uniqueness of a vacation. This is especially true of Wisconsin's best-kept secret: Manawa. Within this under-the-radar city, you'll find plenty of outdoor thrills thanks to its location along the Little Wolf River. Visitors can enjoy year-round fishing, boating expeditions, and nature trails for biking and hiking enthusiasts. However, for a truly special trip, a can't-miss attraction for this quaint city includes a visit to the local rodeo.

Manawa claims the title of being the largest Midwestern rodeo held annually over the 4th of July weekend. Once known as "Rodeo City," the entirety of Manawa comes alive during this event, with businesses and locals embracing the spirit of Wild West. Along with the rodeo, the city holds many other events throughout the year, including a fishing tournament, a winter Holiday Fair, a citywide Easter egg hunt, and the Manawa Fall Fest. For those drawn to this Wisconsin city's unique attractions, you can reach Manawa by flying into the Austin Straubel International Airport, about a 50-mile drive from Green Bay, which is also home to a historic football stadium known for its tailgating tradition.