Wisconsin's 'Wild Place' Is A Family-Friendly Gateway To The Apostle Islands Lakeshore With Charming Stays

Wisconsin's lake shores are made up of some of the most serene landscapes in the entire Midwest. Bordered by the great Lake Superior, the state's northernmost county of Bayfield is the perfect expression of that fact. The county (and its small city of the same name) serves as a gateway to the Midwest's most majestic collection of islands and beaches in the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, a world-class stretch of sea caves, hiking trails, and jagged sandstone cliffs. The area feels like a well-kept secret, and locals and repeat visitors certainly don't mind that being the case.

But Bayfield is more than Wisconsin's "wild place," as the Bayfield County Tourism board aptly describes it. While much the county's raw natural beauty draws people in, its local breweries, lakeside restaurants, thriving art scene, and charming boutique stores equally invite them to settle in for a while. Stroll by the lakeshore to watch the sailboats glide in and out of the harbor at sunset, or meander through town past century-old brick buildings on your way to a cafe. And there's always a chance that you'll stumble upon one of the city's annual art, music, or harvest festivals. It's hard to have a bad time here, even when you're not doing anything in particular.

Bayfield is a bit far afield, with the closest transport hub being Duluth International Airport, which is about a two-hour drive away. But that works to visitors' advantage, as getting here involves cruising along an underrated Wisconsin byway that boasts beaches, lush forests, and Great Lake beauty, stretching for 70 miles along Highway 13. And if even just arriving is a scenic adventure, you know you're on your way to something special. Here's how to make the most of a trip to Bayfield.