Oregon's Peaceful Blue-Green River Is A Magical Swimming Spot With An Unique Elephant-Shaped Rock Formation
Oregon is the land of redwood forests, majestic waterfalls leading into vibrantly blue bodies of water, epic hikes, and ... elephant-shaped rocks?
Although the Beaver State's most famous elephant rock in the Seal Rock Recreation Site lost its trunk in 2016, nature and animal lovers need not fear; perched above the clear blue-green waters of the Chetco River is another elephant-looking rock that's still intact and ready to carry visitors. This hidden gem is one of the most magical swimming spots in Oregon, where visitors can cool off, relax, and even get their endorphins going by jumping off the large basalt lava formations that line this turquoise river.
The Chetco River spans 55.5 miles, beginning in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness and emptying in the Pacific Ocean next to the coastal city of Brookings. The lower 11 miles are designated for recreational activities like fishing, birding, and boating, and it offers access to trails that lead to redwood groves and some of Southern Oregon's fantastic wild areas.
There's something for everyone at the Chetco River
The Chetco River made headlines in 2017 when a wildfire was initiated by a lightning strike in a remote area, which firefighters couldn't access. After a month, the Chetco Bar fire jumped and then grew, burning 190,000 acres before it could be put out. As a result, there are areas around the river that are still in the process of regrowing, which you may see upon visiting Elephant Rock. This volcanic rock formation is located about 12.5 miles northeast of Brookings, between Nook Bar and Redwood Bar, which you can access via a short but steep and sometimes slippery hike that involves using some ropes.
Once you're at Elephant Rock, you can tap into your adventurous spirit by cliff-jumping into the deeper waters or just relax on the banks of this river (which can get up to 80 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer). While Oregon's coast is known as an underrated place for water adventures, this beautiful and peaceful inland river location makes a case for itself, too. The Chetco River winding below the elephant rock is also open for rafting, kayaking, and fishing, as it's a great spot to find winter steelhead and Chinook salmon. The banks of the Chetco are a mix of sand and small stones, and rockhounds will have a field day searching for quartz, jasper, agate, and even pieces of petrified wood.
How to get to the elephant rock and what you'll find nearby
The Chetco River empties next to Brookings, a rugged and charming coastal city that provides the perfect jumping-off point to explore this magical riverscape. The elephant rock formation is just under a 30-minute drive from Brookings, but it can be a little difficult to find. The best way to reach this area is to drive about .6 miles past Nook Bar, where you'll find a small stream that continues under the road itself. Park here and keep an eye out for the semi-hidden trail across the road, which leads down to the elephant rock.
If you're interested in exploring areas around Chetco River before or after enjoying your time at the elephant rock, consider heading to the Alfred Loeb State Park — known as "Loeb" by locals — which is just a 10-minute drive down the road. Loeb has the southernmost ancient Myrtlewood forest in Oregon, and within it you'll find the Redwood Nature Trail, a 1.2-mile loop that brings you into the cool shade of small-to-medium redwoods and Douglas-Fir. This loop takes about 40 minutes to hike and has the distinction of being the northernmost trail in a redwood grove (yes, there are more northern redwood groves, but they don't have trails).