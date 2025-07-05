Oregon's Peaceful Blue-Green River Is A Magical Swimming Spot With An Unique Elephant-Shaped Rock Formation

Oregon is the land of redwood forests, majestic waterfalls leading into vibrantly blue bodies of water, epic hikes, and ... elephant-shaped rocks?

Although the Beaver State's most famous elephant rock in the Seal Rock Recreation Site lost its trunk in 2016, nature and animal lovers need not fear; perched above the clear blue-green waters of the Chetco River is another elephant-looking rock that's still intact and ready to carry visitors. This hidden gem is one of the most magical swimming spots in Oregon, where visitors can cool off, relax, and even get their endorphins going by jumping off the large basalt lava formations that line this turquoise river.

The Chetco River spans 55.5 miles, beginning in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness and emptying in the Pacific Ocean next to the coastal city of Brookings. The lower 11 miles are designated for recreational activities like fishing, birding, and boating, and it offers access to trails that lead to redwood groves and some of Southern Oregon's fantastic wild areas.