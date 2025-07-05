Nestled Between Towering Cliffs On The Red Sea Is A Luxe Resort Offering Secluded Serenity
Those who've opted for the fancier side of travel know what to expect from resorts. There are opulent lobbies and maybe gold-gilded dining areas, shiny and smiling staff standing at the ready, pools and spas awaiting use, little gifts like chocolates or champagne in your room, and whatever else is necessary to convince guests that they've spent their money wisely. Then there are resorts so bananas and out-of-this-world that they don't even look real. We're speaking of Desert Rock Resort in Saudi Arabia — a secluded mountain-and-desert playland that's so luxe and deluxe you'll be left wondering if you haven't stepped onto a movie set or off Earth.
Located slightly inland from the Red Sea along Saudi Arabia's western coast, it's hard to do Desert Rock Resort justice in words. The entire resort is carved into the granite mountains of the Arabian Desert like a rocky quarry converted into the most cutting-edge, ultra-gorgeous travel destination possible. We're talking pools hanging on cliffs overlooking the terrain below, open-air villas pocketing the mountainside, walkways climbing its exterior, suspension bridges hanging between peaks ... basically any and all over-the-top design elements you could imagine. In the pitch black desert night, the whole place glows amber with hundreds of small, warm lanterns.
Aside from its one-of-a-kind design and decor, Desert Rock Resort also houses every type of facility imaginable, even some unconventional ones. This includes a yoga pavilion, library and relaxation lounges, observatory to check out the landscape and sky, on-hand personal trainers, and even a spacious play area for tired parents who've managed to bring their kids along. If you've ever wanted to sleep overnight in a desert or imagined Bedouin tents to be romantic — but want lavish versions of both — this is your chance.
Diving into Desert Rock Resort's amenities and design
If there's one thing that no one could contest about Desert Rock Resort, it's that its design is spectacular. Hard, manmade angles combine with natural, rocky curves, even as the entire resort flows with its mountain, as though the structure is a part of it. This element really comes to life in the resort's outdoors features — like its Wadi Pool, where folks can idle away the time admiring the surrounding Arabian Desert valleys and peaks, all within reach of the Red Sea. And, of course, each room has a private pool, anyway.
Also on the relaxing side of things, there's Desert Rock Resort's extensive — and we mean extensive — spa and wellness selection. These choices come with names like "Moonlight Meteorite Signature Massage," "Lymphatic Drainage," "24kt Gold Plated Massage Stones," "Oasis Brightening and Pigmentation Corrector," and many more for singles, couples, women, and men; in public areas, private rooms — you name it. This is just the tip of the iceberg, however, as the resort also has related product lineups and a Spa Cafe.
Those wanting something a little more active or adventurous have nothing to worry about, though. There's hiking, zip lining, ATV excursions, rock climbing, and even camel riding available. Basically, think of Desert Rock Resort as a themed resort — like Utah's safari-inspired glamping tent resort — albeit far more luxurious.
Making the sojourn to Desert Rock Resort's villas and suites
It won't be as easy to reach Desert Rock Resort as it would be to get to a resort like the adults-only Atelier Playa Mujeres in tourist-flush Cancún, Mexico, but that's the remote, serene, upper-crust experience you're essentially paying for. Red Sea International Airport (RSI) is the closest travel hub by far, located about a 30-minute drive away. The airport is part of Red Sea Global, the same business group that opened Desert Rock Resort, and was specifically designed to service tourism along the Red Sea. However, it was only opened in 2023, and has very limited regional and international flight services. Specifically, you've got to travel with Saudia Airlines once in Saudi Arabia, or go through Dubai twice a week via flydubai. On the upside, this means that folks planning a stay at Desert Rock Resort can piggyback their visit off a Dubai stay at a place like the pool-filled and palm-filled Five Luxe JBR.
Thankfully, Desert Rock Resort's many lavish booking options contain everything you'd need once there, provided you pony up. The most affordable option is a villa that houses two adults, features a private pool and living room, and basically looks like a swanky apartment in the mountains in the desert. This option will set you back about $5,300 for two nights, breakfast included, and offers an optional car service from RSI for an additional $120. And while no activity at the resort has an explicit price listed, we can at least say that some yoga classes and outdoor experiences are offered for free. But it makes sense to treat the resort like a once-in-a-lifetime, irreproducible experience — which few would argue it isn't.