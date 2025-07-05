Nestled Between Towering Cliffs On The Red Sea Is A Luxe Resort Offering Secluded Serenity

Those who've opted for the fancier side of travel know what to expect from resorts. There are opulent lobbies and maybe gold-gilded dining areas, shiny and smiling staff standing at the ready, pools and spas awaiting use, little gifts like chocolates or champagne in your room, and whatever else is necessary to convince guests that they've spent their money wisely. Then there are resorts so bananas and out-of-this-world that they don't even look real. We're speaking of Desert Rock Resort in Saudi Arabia — a secluded mountain-and-desert playland that's so luxe and deluxe you'll be left wondering if you haven't stepped onto a movie set or off Earth.

Located slightly inland from the Red Sea along Saudi Arabia's western coast, it's hard to do Desert Rock Resort justice in words. The entire resort is carved into the granite mountains of the Arabian Desert like a rocky quarry converted into the most cutting-edge, ultra-gorgeous travel destination possible. We're talking pools hanging on cliffs overlooking the terrain below, open-air villas pocketing the mountainside, walkways climbing its exterior, suspension bridges hanging between peaks ... basically any and all over-the-top design elements you could imagine. In the pitch black desert night, the whole place glows amber with hundreds of small, warm lanterns.

Aside from its one-of-a-kind design and decor, Desert Rock Resort also houses every type of facility imaginable, even some unconventional ones. This includes a yoga pavilion, library and relaxation lounges, observatory to check out the landscape and sky, on-hand personal trainers, and even a spacious play area for tired parents who've managed to bring their kids along. If you've ever wanted to sleep overnight in a desert or imagined Bedouin tents to be romantic — but want lavish versions of both — this is your chance.