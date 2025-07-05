A Quiet Town In Romania's Mountains Hides One Of Europe's Most Elaborate Castles With Vibrant Stained Glass
Hiding in the Romanian mountains, in a town known more for its spooky lore than its picturesque architecture, is one of Europe's most elaborate castles. The town of Sinaia is a medieval city in Transylvania. The region is often depicted as dark, gothic, and home to creatures of the night (written as so since Bram Stoker's 1897 novel "Dracula"), but Sinaia is a colorful, charming city, with no vampires that we're aware of. An underrated destination, Romania is one of the most affordable destinations in Europe.
Nearby, tucked into the mountains, Peleş Castle is one of the area's biggest draws for tourists. The castle was commissioned by Romania's first king — King Carol I — in the 19th century. Nowadays, tourists roam the halls, taking in what is described as one of Europe's most beautiful castles. Located 6 miles, or about a ten-minute drive from downtown Sinaia, it's easy to reach from town by car or via guided tour.
Sinaia is an hour away by car from the larger city of Brașov, and around two hours from Bucharest (Romania's capital city). The area is also accessible by train from nearby cities, including Bucharest. You can't spend the night in the castle; however, there are several hotels in Sinaia. A night in a hotel here will set you back around $115 on average.
Tour one of Europe's best fairytale-like castles
One of the main things to do in Sinaia, given its smaller size, is to visit Peleş Castle. This hidden gem is set against the Bucegi Mountains, where King Carol I spent his summers. The castle is made up of 150 rooms, in which architects and artists incorporated different styles of the period, including Gothic Revival and Art Nouveau. It's one of many fairytale-like castles in Europe, with an equally stunning interior and exterior.
Unfortunately, there are no upright coffins to be found at Peleş Castle; however, there is plenty of larger-than-life decor to take in. The castle is known for its stunning stained glass windows, which are colorful and vibrant against the dark wood molding and carvings. Marble staircases appear throughout the castle, in addition to luxuriously carpeted floors. Many visitors describe the armor room as being the most memorable part of the tour, in which you'll see thousands of pieces of armor on display — some of which were meant for horses as well as soldiers.
It will take you about 2 to 3 hours to tour the castle in full, but it's well worth stopping through Sinaia just to take it in. It's free to walk around the grounds and gardens, even if you decide to skip a tour of the interior. It's recommended that visitors buy tickets in advance to save time and prevent themselves from waiting around, as the castle can become extremely crowded. You can also book guided tours of Peleş Castle or tours that include multiple castles in Transylvania through services like TripAdvisor.
Spend some time in the mountain town of Sinaia
While most come to see the castle, Sinaia is a popular place for tourists to stroll through or even spend the night in. Some who visit even rank the town above the castle, as it's less densely packed with tourists. Sinaia is home to just over 11,000 people but packs a punch with its physical beauty and unique sites despite its small size.
Romania is considered Europe's most dangerous country to drive in, but it also has some of the most beautiful roads to rent a car and drive on, including through this region of Transylvania. If you have the option, rent a car in Bucharest and drive up to Sinaia, taking in the winding mountain scenery and castles on your way. Sinaia is a mountain town at heart, so some of the best local activities include hiking and skiing. The town is also known for the alleged healing properties of its mineral springs, if the road gets too gnarly.
If you're looking for more of a typical European city activity, Sinaia is home to a monastery that has been active since the 17th century. Still operating today, the Sinaia Monastery is also open to visitors seven days a week and is easily accessible on the way to or from Peleş Castle. In addition to the monastery, there is an "old" and a "new" church on site, but you should pop in and check out both, which were built and decorated in different styles almost two centuries apart. If traveling with children, the Sinaia Railway Station in town is a great place to see mini replicas of trains and cities in Romania.