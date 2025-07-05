A Quiet Town In Romania's Mountains Hides One Of Europe's Most Elaborate Castles With Vibrant Stained Glass

Hiding in the Romanian mountains, in a town known more for its spooky lore than its picturesque architecture, is one of Europe's most elaborate castles. The town of Sinaia is a medieval city in Transylvania. The region is often depicted as dark, gothic, and home to creatures of the night (written as so since Bram Stoker's 1897 novel "Dracula"), but Sinaia is a colorful, charming city, with no vampires that we're aware of. An underrated destination, Romania is one of the most affordable destinations in Europe.

Nearby, tucked into the mountains, Peleş Castle is one of the area's biggest draws for tourists. The castle was commissioned by Romania's first king — King Carol I — in the 19th century. Nowadays, tourists roam the halls, taking in what is described as one of Europe's most beautiful castles. Located 6 miles, or about a ten-minute drive from downtown Sinaia, it's easy to reach from town by car or via guided tour.

Sinaia is an hour away by car from the larger city of Brașov, and around two hours from Bucharest (Romania's capital city). The area is also accessible by train from nearby cities, including Bucharest. You can't spend the night in the castle; however, there are several hotels in Sinaia. A night in a hotel here will set you back around $115 on average.