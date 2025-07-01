Yosemite's Crown Jewel Campground Re-Opens After Years Of Renovation, Here's How To Snag A Reservation
If you're planning a trip to see Yosemite National Park's iconic natural wonders in 2025, a new camping option will soon become available to you. After a three-year renovation, Yosemite National Park's Tuolumne Meadows Campground will reopen on August 1. Located on the underrated, scenic Tioga Road, the campground is one of the largest in the National Park System, accommodating up to 2,200 visitors per night — over 141,000 guests a year.
The $26 million rehabilitation project was funded through the Great American Outdoors Act and is meant to improve visitors' experiences while better preserving the area's natural environment. Tuolumne Meadows Campground dates back to the 1930s, and renovations include improved restroom facilities, 29 new hike-in campsites, and other features like picnic tables, fire rings, and food lockers. Environmental restoration was also a key part of the project, with a road around Tuolumne River realigned to create a 150-foot buffer, better protecting the natural habitat, and 21 campsites relocated.
How to reserve a spot at Tuolumne Meadows Campground
All reservations for Tuolumne Meadows Campground can be secured through Recreation.gov. Beginning on July 1, 2025, you'll be able to make a reservation for arrivals between August 1 and September 1. Reservations will become available on July 15 for arrivals from September 2 to September 14, and on August 15 for arrivals from September 15 to September 21. Reservations open online at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, but keep in mind that camping in Yosemite is popular, and campsites often sell out within minutes. So, you'll want to make sure you have created an account and logged in before 7 a.m. so that you can reserve your spot immediately.
Other campsite alternatives include Porcupine Flat and Bridalveil Creek, which will also reopen on July 15. Reservations for these campsites will be released daily, 14 days ahead of arrival, beginning on July 1. A number of other camping options, from hip glampgrounds to historic lodges, are also available throughout the park.