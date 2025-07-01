Yosemite's Crown Jewel Campground Re-Opens After Years Of Renovation, Here's How To Snag A Reservation

If you're planning a trip to see Yosemite National Park's iconic natural wonders in 2025, a new camping option will soon become available to you. After a three-year renovation, Yosemite National Park's Tuolumne Meadows Campground will reopen on August 1. Located on the underrated, scenic Tioga Road, the campground is one of the largest in the National Park System, accommodating up to 2,200 visitors per night — over 141,000 guests a year.

The $26 million rehabilitation project was funded through the Great American Outdoors Act and is meant to improve visitors' experiences while better preserving the area's natural environment. Tuolumne Meadows Campground dates back to the 1930s, and renovations include improved restroom facilities, 29 new hike-in campsites, and other features like picnic tables, fire rings, and food lockers. Environmental restoration was also a key part of the project, with a road around Tuolumne River realigned to create a 150-foot buffer, better protecting the natural habitat, and 21 campsites relocated.