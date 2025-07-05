Situated Between Tampa And Miami Is Florida's Lakeside City Surrounded By Lush Sugar Cane Fields

Given southern Florida's warm and welcoming climate, a case can be made for visiting Pahokee almost any time of the year. However, like most coastal southern states, hurricane season lasts from the beginning of June to the end of November. Additionally, as the annual sugarcane burn happens from October to May, visiting during summer and early fall will help to avoid the associated air pollution.

While in Pahokee, visit St. Mary's Cathedral, home to "Our Lady of Bethlehem", a jewel-encrusted painting of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus, valued at over $2 million. Adrenaline seekers can also get their fill by skydiving over the lush Lake Okeechobee landscape and sugarcane fields with Skydive Palm Beach, located just four miles from downtown Pahokee. After you've had your fill of art and adventure, get a bite at one of Pahokee's locally-owned fish shops, like Poppa Jimmy's Catfish & More, or Hook Fish and Chicken.

To get to Pahokee, fly into Miami International or Fort Lauderdale for more options, but longer drive times after you arrive. Visitors can also fly into Palm Beach International, just 50 minutes from Pahokee. Along the way, visit one of Florida's many majestic state parks or wildlife reserves, including the John G. and Susan H. Dupuis Jr. Wildlife and Environmental Area, just 25 minutes north. If you visit in the spring, stop by nearby Jupiter to enjoy Florida's local-favorite seafood shack and Major League Baseball's annual Spring Training activities and games.