Situated Between Tampa And Miami Is Florida's Lakeside City Surrounded By Lush Sugar Cane Fields
Far removed from the pristine beaches, thriving nightlife, and high-end luxury shopping of Miami, Tampa, and West Palm Beach, lies one of the largest freshwater lakes in the United States. Just one of a handful of small towns established on the lake's shoreline, Pahokee is a quintessentially American community brimming with true Southern charm. From the Seminole word for "Grassy Waters", Pahokee is the perfect shoreline destination for those seeking solace from the bright lights, densely populated cities, and salty waters of Florida's heavily-touristed Sun and Gold Coasts.
Lake Okeechobee naturally forms the city's northern border. It is a sportsman's paradise, offering a variety of wet and dry attractions and activities, including fishing, boating, camping, birding, and hiking. Pahokee also boasts a small airport and marina, a welcoming retirement community, and local families that have called the small town home for several generations. Perhaps most notable, however, are the lush sugarcane fields grown off the lake's shore, which comprise a significant portion of the state's 440,000 acres of Everglades Agricultural Area.
Sugarcane: A controversial economic powerhouse
Originally brought to the United States from the West Indies, most of Florida's sugarcane is grown along the southern half of Lake Okeechobee, making the area's agricultural fertility an important driver in its original settlement in the 19th century. While sugarcane production has favorably contributed to the state and local economy, it's not without its drawbacks.
Pahokee's placement along the lake's fertile borders makes it a key location for sugarcane production. Annual sugarcane burning, a harvesting practice that separates the leaves from the sugar-rich stalks, forces black smoke and ash containing agricultural chemicals into the air in and around the town. Opponents of the practice argue it disproportionately affects the region's Black and low-income communities, negatively impacts the environment, and poses health risks for anyone living within the burn and wind radius.
While the practice is not likely to be legally stopped anytime soon, several movements advocate for more sustainable harvesting techniques, including the Stop the Burn Campaign, which pushes to implement modern, sustainable, burn-free harvesting practices. In addition to reducing air pollution and environmental impact, advocates argue that green harvesting would also utilize the full plant, creating additional sources of income and jobs for local farmers and communities.
What to do and when to visit Pahokee
Given southern Florida's warm and welcoming climate, a case can be made for visiting Pahokee almost any time of the year. However, like most coastal southern states, hurricane season lasts from the beginning of June to the end of November. Additionally, as the annual sugarcane burn happens from October to May, visiting during summer and early fall will help to avoid the associated air pollution.
While in Pahokee, visit St. Mary's Cathedral, home to "Our Lady of Bethlehem", a jewel-encrusted painting of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus, valued at over $2 million. Adrenaline seekers can also get their fill by skydiving over the lush Lake Okeechobee landscape and sugarcane fields with Skydive Palm Beach, located just four miles from downtown Pahokee. After you've had your fill of art and adventure, get a bite at one of Pahokee's locally-owned fish shops, like Poppa Jimmy's Catfish & More, or Hook Fish and Chicken.
To get to Pahokee, fly into Miami International or Fort Lauderdale for more options, but longer drive times after you arrive. Visitors can also fly into Palm Beach International, just 50 minutes from Pahokee. Along the way, visit one of Florida's many majestic state parks or wildlife reserves, including the John G. and Susan H. Dupuis Jr. Wildlife and Environmental Area, just 25 minutes north. If you visit in the spring, stop by nearby Jupiter to enjoy Florida's local-favorite seafood shack and Major League Baseball's annual Spring Training activities and games.