The Moss-Draped Georgia Island Town With Dreamy Docks, Oak Canopies, And Riverside Cottages
Sometimes, you choose a destination for your vacation based on its attractions. Other times, food might be the primary draw, especially if it's unique cuisine you can't find anywhere else. Finally, you may pick a vacation locale simply based on its relaxed vibes and stunning scenery. If you're a fan of Southern charm and moss-covered trees, one of the best areas to visit is Savannah, Georgia. But just outside of the city is a quiet neighborhood that you should add to your itinerary. It's not full of world-famous landmarks or amenities, but what it lacks in attractions it more than makes up for in dreamy, laid-back experiences. This is the Isle of Hope.
Situated along the Skidaway River, just north of Savannah's secret vacation spot for outdoor lovers, Isle of Hope is a remarkably quiet and entrancing suburb. As you drive through the streets, you'll swear you're traveling back in time to a simpler era where people hung out on porches, sipping sweet tea and listening to the sounds of nature.
So, if the idea of a quaint, almost magical vacation of sitting on a dock and watching the world slowly go by sounds appealing, now is the perfect time to book a flight to Savannah and visit the Isle of Hope.
What to know about Isle of Hope, Georgia
If you're intimately familiar with U.S. colonial history (or have taken a walking tour of Savannah), you'll know that Georgia was primarily founded as a military buffer to protect English colonies from Spanish invasion. So, while Savannah was established in 1733, the Isle of Hope region was added in 1736 as the first line of defense against a Spanish incursion from the coast. Since that never happened, the area slowly morphed into a sleepy suburb of Savannah.
It wasn't until the 1850s and 60s that the Isle of Hope started to transform into the pristine neighborhood it is today. At that time, the former landowner, Henry Parker, sold lots to prominent Savannah families. Because of its proximity to the Skidaway River and the coast, the island became a haven for elites to relax and escape the heat of the city. Many historic homes still stand today, particularly on Bluff Drive, which overlooks the river. The entrancing beauty of riverside cottages and live oak canopies is so captivating that the town has served as a backdrop for countless films and other projects. Notable titles include "Glory," 'Roots," and "The Peanut Butter Falcon."
When looking at the map, you might think that calling this spot of land an island seems misleading, as it's clearly a peninsula. Well, during high tide, water surrounds the Isle of Hope, although it's not so bad that you can't drive back to the mainland if need be. Although with dreamy vibes like this, you might not want to go back. Even just moving through the streets on Google Maps Street View gives you a sense of the town's wistful aura.
Planning an island vacation to the Isle of Hope
Depending on where you're coming in from, the easiest way to reach the Isle of Hope is to fly to the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport. Because the airport's on the opposite side of town, it's about 40 minutes away, but downtown is half that distance. There are no hotels or resorts on the island, so you'll have to stay in Savannah during your vacation. Fortunately, there are many elegant options, including the Perry Lane Hotel, the stylish Georgia gem recently voted Savannah's best.
Once you're on the Isle of Hope, you'll want to check out the dock at the marina. You can book a variety of boat cruises to see the sunset, see wild dolphins, or experience parts of the river that are usually inaccessible to the public. Another highlight of the Isle of Hope is the Wormsloe State Historic Site, which includes tabby ruins from the 1700s, making them the oldest buildings in the Savannah area. There's also a museum, and you can take guided tours of the estate to learn more about the area's history.
When you get hungry, there aren't any restaurants on the island, but you can head into the city or venture up the coast and visit Thunderbolt, the laid-back island getaway with incredible seafood. Thunderbolt is just 15 minutes up the road and a less crowded option than Savannah.