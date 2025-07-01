One Of The Best Places In America To See Fourth Of July Fireworks Is An Iconic New York City Destination
New York City has the most people, the tallest buildings, and the largest public transportation system in the United States, but did you know that it also has the country's biggest fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day? There are plenty of places to watch fireworks in New York City for the Fourth of July, but to see the biggest, brightest, and most explosive, you're going to want to go to the official Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. Since Macy's is one of the best destinations for Thanksgiving vacations thanks to its enormous parade, it probably comes as no surprise that its Independence Day celebrations are spectacular, too. Annual fireworks displays swap from year to year between being over the Hudson River and the East River. So, in 2025, 80,000 fireworks will erupt into the air over the East River, between Pier 17 and the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, close to the Staten Island Ferry Terminal.
If you want to, you can definitely spend a lot of money at rooftop bars and special Fourth of July cruises to watch the fireworks in style. But since there are plenty of public places on Manhattan's East Side and Brooklyn's Brooklyn Heights with clear views of the East River, this fireworks display can be one of the best free outdoor activities in New York City. For the most jaw-dropping views, consider heading to Brooklyn Bridge City Park or Pier 16 or Pier 17 at The Seaport. However, tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to the fireworks display, so if you want to secure a prime spot at either of these iconic locations, you're either going to need to stake it out early or snag one of the 100,000 free tickets, available only through a special lottery system run by the city.
Where to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks
While you can watch these fireworks on television, it's a very different experience to see them burst into the sky overhead, feel the boom of the explosion in your chest, and maybe even smell the smoke for yourself. A hundred thousand chances might seem like a lot, but not everyone is going to be able to see the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks from Brooklyn Bridge City Park or the Seaport. Macy's recommends the intersection of Broad St. and Water St. down in the Financial District, the Murry Bergtraum Softball Field by the Manhattan Bridge, or the intersection of Montgomery and Madison about four blocks uptown.
While Macy's didn't name drop them, the views should be just as fantastic from other Brooklyn waterfront parks like Empire Fulton Ferry Park or Bridge View Lawn. You can also try The Promenade in Brooklyn Heights, Transmitter Park in Greenpoint, and Domino Park in Williamsburg. Just be aware that to get a good spot you'll probably have to arrive earlier in the afternoon and wait for nightfall — but there are definitely worse ways to spend a summer day.
If you don't want to be in a packed spot but aren't lucky enough to have a friend who lives in a conveniently-located high-rise, the best way to beat the crowds to see the fireworks might be a cruise from the river. Circle Line and Seastreak both offer ferry rides up the East River. While they're not cheap, New York City's cruises offer some of the best views. If you'd rather stay on dry land, consider buying a ticket to a rooftop party, like ART WIlliamsburg or one of Manhattan's observatories like Edge or One World Observatory — just expect to pay a premium.