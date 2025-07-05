This Gorgeous New York Town In The Depths Of The Adirondacks Is Surrounded By Scenic Hiking Trails

When in Elizabethtown, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to trails to hike. The Blueberry Hill trail network is one of the top destinations for getting your body moving and taking in some awesome mountain views. The area is right beside the Giant Mountain Wilderness and has 35 trails that stretch across about 17.5 miles. That may be a lot, but many of the trails are interconnected, so you can mix and match different trails however you want. The trailhead, trail maps, and parking are found on Lords Road, just outside of the town.

Some of the most recommended trails are Joel's Trail and the Blueberry Lean-to Trail. Both are considered moderately difficult and can be done either by trekking or biking. Joel's is the go-to for mountain bikers, which consists of Bronson Way, Cabin Trail, and Ridge Trail. It has benches at the top and provides those who traverse it with a picturesque view of the Adirondacks. The Blueberry Lean-to Trail, a loop trail that takes you to some impressive Giant Mountain scenery, is another route that's often recommended.

There are many more recreation areas in and around Elizabethtown, but a trip to the Blueberry Hill trails won't disappoint. You can try the Iron Mountain Trail, a 3.7-mile out-and-back trail that takes about three hours to complete. Meanwhile, Otis Mountain is a ski hill that's also a haven for mountain biking, with trails for both beginner and experienced riders.