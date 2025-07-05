This Gorgeous New York Town In The Depths Of The Adirondacks Is Surrounded By Scenic Hiking Trails
There's no shortage of outdoor adventure when you're in the Adirondacks, especially considering that Adirondack Park is the largest national park outside of Alaska. You can explore gems like Whiteface Mountain or Lake Champlain, take a trip to the depths of the region, or discover underrated spots like Elizabethtown.
Located right by the Boquet River and less than an hour from Lake Placid, Elizabethtown is right in the heart of the Adirondacks, so you're sure to find nature surrounding you, with scenic views to take in, mountains to hike, and all the fresh air you could want for your journey. You have the Blueberry Hill Trails, Otis Mountain, and the Giant Mountain Wilderness all at your fingertips. Whether you're looking for something new to uncover or just want to rest amidst nature, Elizabethtown's got it.
As a part of one of New York's best mountain ranges, there's so much to experience in the surrounding area. Head down Route 9 in Elizabethtown, and you'll find Split Rock Falls, a stunning waterfall. Cobble Lookout, an incredibly popular Adirondack trail, is only about 40 minutes away. Meanwhile, Plattsburgh, a beachy college town with its own unique charms, and Plattsburgh International Airport are only 40 minutes away.
Explore the hiking and biking trails around Elizabethtown
When in Elizabethtown, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to trails to hike. The Blueberry Hill trail network is one of the top destinations for getting your body moving and taking in some awesome mountain views. The area is right beside the Giant Mountain Wilderness and has 35 trails that stretch across about 17.5 miles. That may be a lot, but many of the trails are interconnected, so you can mix and match different trails however you want. The trailhead, trail maps, and parking are found on Lords Road, just outside of the town.
Some of the most recommended trails are Joel's Trail and the Blueberry Lean-to Trail. Both are considered moderately difficult and can be done either by trekking or biking. Joel's is the go-to for mountain bikers, which consists of Bronson Way, Cabin Trail, and Ridge Trail. It has benches at the top and provides those who traverse it with a picturesque view of the Adirondacks. The Blueberry Lean-to Trail, a loop trail that takes you to some impressive Giant Mountain scenery, is another route that's often recommended.
There are many more recreation areas in and around Elizabethtown, but a trip to the Blueberry Hill trails won't disappoint. You can try the Iron Mountain Trail, a 3.7-mile out-and-back trail that takes about three hours to complete. Meanwhile, Otis Mountain is a ski hill that's also a haven for mountain biking, with trails for both beginner and experienced riders.
What to know before you visit
If you're heading out for some hiking, let someone know of your plans beforehand, as cell phone signals can be unstable at the Blueberry Hill Trails. Because of the potentially weak signal, it's also best to have the trail maps on your phone before leaving. If you're more of a mountain biker, Otis Mountain might be the better option, as it's the go-to for biking.
In between your nature retreat, there are plenty of things to do in Elizabethtown. Sites like the Adirondack History Museum shouldn't be missed, as its informative displays and exhibits will help you learn more about the region. The museum even features a seasonal farmers' market on the ground floor.
Staying in town for a couple of days? Don't miss the Deer's Head Inn, the oldest tavern in the Adirondacks. Doubling as a restaurant and inn, it opened in 1808 and is still going strong in providing comfort to those passing through town. On the first floor, you'll find their restaurant in the style of the taverns of the past, and upstairs is where they offer comfortable rooms for your stay. Another historic accommodation is the Namaste Inn Bed & Breakfast. Take a rest in this gorgeous 1901 Victorian home with cozy porches, a living area, a library, and a garden.