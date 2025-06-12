New York's Adirondack Coast Hides A Beachy College Town With Ghost Tours, Art Galleries, And Good Eats
The Adirondack Mountains are undoubtedly one of New York's best ranges and an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. From fishing and kayaking tours to hiking and skiing down the slopes, this year-round region promises excitement no matter what your preferences are. If you're in the middle of sending out college applications, you might want to consider studying in the lakefront city of Plattsburgh. During the week, you'll be attending classes at SUNY Plattsburgh, while the weekends are full of opportunities for adventures. Even then, you don't have to be a college student to enjoy the rhythm of the city. Whether it's visiting an art gallery or discovering a new restaurant, something is always happening in Plattsburgh.
Travelers will love the bucolic vibes at Point Au Roche Lodge, a luxurious rustic home that truly embodies the essence of the Adirondacks. Featuring a cozy fireplace, jacuzzi tubs, and a beautifully manicured backyard, the lodge can accommodate groups of up to 16 people. Days Inn by Wyndham Plattsburgh is a solid choice as well, complete with an indoor pool and a fitness center. The same goes for the Hampton Inn and Suites — they offer similar amenities and are in close proximity to the city center. Best Western Plus provides a comfortable stay, with spacious suites and top-notch services.
Driving from New York City to Plattsburgh is quite a journey — 5.5 hours to be exact — and the city is about five hours away from Boston. You may as well hop in your car in Montreal, Canada, and arrive here in less than an hour and a half. So, instead of long road trips, it might be a better idea to fly into Plattsburgh International Airport. If you're coming from Wells, where nature meets small-town charm, you'll reach Plattsburgh within two hours.
Explore Plattsburgh's parks and beaches
Hot summer days beg for a dip in the water, and Plattsburgh City Beach is the perfect place to cool off. This is your one-stop shop for swimming, boating, playing volleyball, and sipping on a refreshing cocktail. The waves are calm, the beach is wheelchair accessible via beach wheelchair and mat rentals, and there's a nearby dog park so your four-legged friend doesn't have to miss out on a fun day. You can try windsurfing and kiteboarding over the expansive Lake Champlain. When you're not splashing around, follow the nature trails surrounding the area. Sailors Point Park is another spot by the water where you can have picnics, walk along the trails, and soak in the lake views.
For those who wish to spend an afternoon under the sun, head to Peace Point Park. This is a wonderful outdoor area for strolling, fishing, or simply taking in the tranquility. The park opens up to great panoramas of the city. Nearby is the Plattsburgh Boat Basin, the local marina equipped with wet and dry slips, fuel docks, winter storage space, and more. When you're not launching your vessel into the lake, you're ideally having a meal at The Naked Turtle, a waterfront restaurant serving mouthwatering dishes. Their New England-style clam chowder is a must-have, and the lobster roll is a no-brainer. Try the surf and turf frites and follow it up with a caramel apple cheesecake.
Make sure to check out the 350-acre Cumberland Bay State Park to camp under the stars, swim and sunbathe on the 2,700-square-foot beach, and hike the lush trails. Pack a picnic with you to sit by the tables on the beach while the children run around in the playground. There are 134 campsites available here, so there's always room for everyone.
Don't forget about ghost hunts and museums
When you seek out picture frame-worthy moments, make your way to the Plattsburgh State Art Museum on the premises of SUNY. The walls are adorned with Western and non-Western art, including the works of Paul Cézanne, Peter Paul Rubens, Ansel Adams, and more. The most impressive part of the museum is its exhaustive collection of American painter, illustrator, and wanderer Rockwell Kent's pieces. Boasting over 5,000 of his paintings, ceramics, textiles, photography, and archives, it's the artist's most comprehensive collection, which is why you can't miss out on this spot.
The War of 1812 Museum is worth a visit, which educates people on the largest invasion in U.S. history. Exhibits include an interactive battlefield diorama, veteran excerpts, scale models of ships, and more. With background information about the battle, you should finally go on a ghost tour with the Greater Adirondack Ghost and Tour Company. Tread the ground once held by the Americans and British as you hear chilling accounts from the battlefield. If you're brave enough, opt for the night tour, with only lanterns illuminating the path ahead. You can also visit Plattsburgh's spookiest destinations, such as the Clinton County Courthouse and Macdonough Hall, with U.S. Ghost Adventures.
With all the spine-tingling activities out of the way, it's time to satisfy your cravings. You can't go wrong with Twisted Carrot — the Not Your Philly sandwich is a scrumptious option, the bone-in ribeye is a classic, and the crème brûlée is the cherry on top. The Butcher Block is best for juicy steaks washed down with a cool beer. Generally, the restaurants in Plattsburgh serve up such delicious fare that you'll start thinking this city is an underrated foodie destination in America.