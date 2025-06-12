New York's Adirondack Coast Hides A Beachy College Town With Ghost Tours, Art Galleries, And Good Eats

The Adirondack Mountains are undoubtedly one of New York's best ranges and an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. From fishing and kayaking tours to hiking and skiing down the slopes, this year-round region promises excitement no matter what your preferences are. If you're in the middle of sending out college applications, you might want to consider studying in the lakefront city of Plattsburgh. During the week, you'll be attending classes at SUNY Plattsburgh, while the weekends are full of opportunities for adventures. Even then, you don't have to be a college student to enjoy the rhythm of the city. Whether it's visiting an art gallery or discovering a new restaurant, something is always happening in Plattsburgh.

Travelers will love the bucolic vibes at Point Au Roche Lodge, a luxurious rustic home that truly embodies the essence of the Adirondacks. Featuring a cozy fireplace, jacuzzi tubs, and a beautifully manicured backyard, the lodge can accommodate groups of up to 16 people. Days Inn by Wyndham Plattsburgh is a solid choice as well, complete with an indoor pool and a fitness center. The same goes for the Hampton Inn and Suites — they offer similar amenities and are in close proximity to the city center. Best Western Plus provides a comfortable stay, with spacious suites and top-notch services.

Driving from New York City to Plattsburgh is quite a journey — 5.5 hours to be exact — and the city is about five hours away from Boston. You may as well hop in your car in Montreal, Canada, and arrive here in less than an hour and a half. So, instead of long road trips, it might be a better idea to fly into Plattsburgh International Airport. If you're coming from Wells, where nature meets small-town charm, you'll reach Plattsburgh within two hours.