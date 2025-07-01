One Of Florida's Most Unique Festivals Gives You A Chance To Live Your Mermaid Fantasies Underwater
Traditional festivals like Fourth of July fireworks shows or Thanksgiving Day parades are fun, but how many people can say they've chased cheese down a hill at the U.K.'s Cheese Rolling Festival or created frosty hair sculptures at Canada's International Hair Freezing Contest? Some of the most bizarre festivals around the world also make for the most exciting and tale-worthy. Perhaps there's no place better to get a taste of the weird and whimsical side of festivities than in the state where alligators lounge on golf courses and where you'll find the cryptid-themed Skunk Ape Headquarters, one of America's best roadside attractions. July in Florida's Lower Keys is a perfect time to experience Florida at its most fantastical and unique. Every year, this is where the Underwater Music Festival is held, a two-day celebration of coral reefs with mermaid costumes, snorkeling accompanied by underwater tunes, and conservation education.
The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival started in 1984, born from the minds of two locals to draw attention to the incredible barrier reef in the Big Pine Key area. They got a few underwater speakers and curated a maritime-themed tracklist that broadcasted underwater, interspersed with conservation messages like "Be careful where you anchor." Scuba divers and snorkelers gather around mid-July for the festival, during which they can explore the coral formations and sea life of the Looe Key Sanctuary Preservation Area while listening to the music. Steve Miller, the executive director for the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event, told FloridaKeysTV: "The conservation of the reef is one of the main things we want to draw attention to through this, so we're hoping that people will focus in on one of the only living coral reefs in the Northern Hemisphere."
What to expect at the Lower Keys' Underwater Music Festival
Every year, the Underwater Music Festival takes place around Big Pine Key, a hidden Florida island with unique wildlife and backcountry kayaking. It's about a 40-minute drive from the Key West International Airport. The festival is spread across two days and is entirely free. Typically, the first day begins at Mote Marine Laboratory's Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research and Restoration in Summerland Key, starting around 6 p.m. The evening consists of learning programs related to the reef, tours of the facility, and refreshments accompanied by live music.
The most extravagant portion of the festival takes place on the second day and caters to real ocean lovers. This is when boats gather around the Looe Key Reef in a sandy spot slightly away from the reef itself to avoid causing damage to it. Speakers dunk into the water and play songs broadcast by the Keys radio station, US1 104.1 FM (the radio plays above-water, too, for non-divers), curated around underwater themes, such as "Octopus's Garden" by The Beatles. Divers dress as mermaids, fish, and other sea creatures and simulate playing along to the music with crafted instruments. The instruments are a particular standout — they're designed by Keys sculptor August Powers and are mostly made from copper rolls. They include whimsical creations like the "trombonefish," "great white harp," and "fluke-a-lele." As you explore the Looe Key Reef, you can look for parrotfish, barracudas, and angelfish swimming among the coral — all common residents of the reef. Participants can reserve a spot with the fleet by contacting one of the Lower Keys' local dive shops, and the event goes from around 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.