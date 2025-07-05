Ohio's River With Waterfalls Runs Through A Vibrant Downtown In A City With Charming Brews And Surreal Views

Ohio has no shortage of charming Midwestern small towns close to nature, and one of the most charming is Cuyahoga Falls. Located just 5 miles north of Akron and about 35 miles south of Cleveland, Cuyahoga Falls' picturesque cascade, popular breweries, and outdoor activities make this city an excellent spot for a day trip or weekend visit. If you're spending time in the Buckeye State, consider stopping by Cuyahoga Falls for a while.

You'll need a car for this trip for maximum convenience and mobility. Cuyahoga Falls is about a 10-minute drive from Akron, a 40-minute drive from Cleveland, or a two-hour drive from Columbus or Toledo. There's plentiful free parking, making this city an affordable and easy destination for a short trip. If you plan to stay overnight in Cuyahoga Falls, you can choose from three hotels (a Sheraton Suites, a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, or an Economy Inn) or rent an Airbnb. Consider pairing your visit to Cuyahoga Falls with a trip to Cuyahoga Valley National Park in the neighboring small town of Peninsula, Ohio.