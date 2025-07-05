Ohio's River With Waterfalls Runs Through A Vibrant Downtown In A City With Charming Brews And Surreal Views
Ohio has no shortage of charming Midwestern small towns close to nature, and one of the most charming is Cuyahoga Falls. Located just 5 miles north of Akron and about 35 miles south of Cleveland, Cuyahoga Falls' picturesque cascade, popular breweries, and outdoor activities make this city an excellent spot for a day trip or weekend visit. If you're spending time in the Buckeye State, consider stopping by Cuyahoga Falls for a while.
You'll need a car for this trip for maximum convenience and mobility. Cuyahoga Falls is about a 10-minute drive from Akron, a 40-minute drive from Cleveland, or a two-hour drive from Columbus or Toledo. There's plentiful free parking, making this city an affordable and easy destination for a short trip. If you plan to stay overnight in Cuyahoga Falls, you can choose from three hotels (a Sheraton Suites, a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, or an Economy Inn) or rent an Airbnb. Consider pairing your visit to Cuyahoga Falls with a trip to Cuyahoga Valley National Park in the neighboring small town of Peninsula, Ohio.
What to do in Cuyahoga Falls
Downtown Cuyahoga Falls' boardwalk overlooks the picturesque Cuyahoga River, meaning you can enjoy the view while sipping your coffee and wandering from one local boutique to another. The walkable downtown area is home to dozens of restaurants and cafes, and just as many stores. Coffee lovers should grab a cup of joe at Asterisk Coffee Bar or Yada Yada Coffee, while foodies can savor a meal at Leo's Italian Social or Crave Cantina.
While visiting this charming town, beer fans will want to stop by at least one of Cuyahoga Falls' breweries: HiHO Brewing, McArtur's Brew House, and Missing Mountain Brewing Co. Be sure to ask for a Summit Brew Path Passport! If you're visiting on a weekend, check the calendar for local events — especially during the summer. Events like Flix on the Falls, Festa Italiana, and Riverfront Irish Festival bring the community together to have fun. Concerts at Blossom Music Center make Cuyahoga Falls "Ohio's loudest backyard."
Get active in Cuyahoga Falls
If you want to get a little closer to the Cuyahoga River, you can go river tubing or kayaking with a river adventure company like Float the River. Want to get active but stay dry? Grab your bicycle, sneakers, or hiking boots and explore Gorge Metro Park, which offers stunning views of sandstone ledges along the river and a rock shelter nicknamed Old Maid's Kitchen. Outdoor enthusiasts have been visiting this spot since the mid-to-late 1800s.
For a more low-key outdoor activity, visit the butterfly garden or view the waterfall from the overlook bridge at the scenic High Bridge Glens Park. A Yelp reviewer notes that there's also "lots of green space to picnic." Families with children can cool off during the summer by riding the water slides at Waterworks Park. Whether you're taking a dip in the pool in the summer or strolling along the river in the fall, Cuyahoga Falls offers an enticing itinerary.