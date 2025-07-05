Situated Between Florence And Bologna Is Italy's Hidden Village With Truffle Trails And Chestnut Fairs

"Under the Tuscan Sun" may have introduced the world to the romantic ideal of rural Italy, but nestled in the less-trodden folds of the Apennines lies a place that brings that dream to life in a quieter, more intimate way: Marradi. Located about halfway between Florence and Bologna – an underrated Italian city boasting some of the world's best pasta – this quaint mountain village of just under 3,000 residents feels like a well-kept secret in the heart of one of Italy's most visited regions.

While it might not attract the crowds of Pisa, one of Italy's most overrated tourist traps, or feature any golden beaches, Marradi has everything you might expect from a Tuscan escape. Think simple, seasonal food, flavorful wild truffles, generous glasses of local wine, and a picturesque river running through the town. Beyond the town, the landscape unfolds in rolling hills and dense oak and chestnut forests, yielding prized IGP Marron Buono and offering countless trails for hiking and biking. Totaling over 350 miles, many of these paths wind deep into the Foreste Casentinesi National Park, one of the most expansive and ecologically rich parks in Europe.

Even getting there is an experience in itself. The Marradi train station lies on the scenic Faentina railway line connecting Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna while the SR302 road winds through chestnut woods and river valleys, linking the village to Florence and Forlì, not far from the Adriatic Riviera (both about a 1-hour drive), as well as the ancient city of Faenza, known for its stunning ceramics (about 50 minutes).