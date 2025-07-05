One Of The Only Three-Star Michelin Restaurant In Southern California Is Hidden Inside A Romantic Resort

If you're a gourmand or foodie, you're likely familiar with the concept of a Michelin star. Stars are awarded to restaurants based on food quality, with the possibility of earning a maximum of three stars. One star means worth a stop, two stars means you should take a detour, and three stars means the restaurant is worthy of a trip all its own. In Southern California, there are only a handful of spots that have earned the elusive three stars. And the restaurant that's held its three stars the longest is tucked away inside a romantic luxury hotel.

Specifically, we're talking about Addison, located within the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The hotel is in the seaside town of Del Mar, known for its world-class food and pristine beaches, just north of San Diego. That means even if you're making a trip specifically for the food at Addison, you'll be in a vacation-worthy destination regardless.

So, if you're ready to tickle your taste buds while enjoying spectacular scenery and sunsets, now is the time to book a culinary excursion to the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. If you've never dined at a three-star Michelin restaurant before, this experience might just spoil you.