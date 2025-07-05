One Of The Only Three-Star Michelin Restaurant In Southern California Is Hidden Inside A Romantic Resort
If you're a gourmand or foodie, you're likely familiar with the concept of a Michelin star. Stars are awarded to restaurants based on food quality, with the possibility of earning a maximum of three stars. One star means worth a stop, two stars means you should take a detour, and three stars means the restaurant is worthy of a trip all its own. In Southern California, there are only a handful of spots that have earned the elusive three stars. And the restaurant that's held its three stars the longest is tucked away inside a romantic luxury hotel.
Specifically, we're talking about Addison, located within the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The hotel is in the seaside town of Del Mar, known for its world-class food and pristine beaches, just north of San Diego. That means even if you're making a trip specifically for the food at Addison, you'll be in a vacation-worthy destination regardless.
So, if you're ready to tickle your taste buds while enjoying spectacular scenery and sunsets, now is the time to book a culinary excursion to the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. If you've never dined at a three-star Michelin restaurant before, this experience might just spoil you.
What to expect when dining at Addison by William Bradley
First and foremost, if you're looking for a menu on Addison's website, you won't find one. Instead, the head chef, William Bradley, crafts his dishes based on what's fresh and available, so the menu changes from day to day. Bradley, as with most world-renowned chefs, focuses on unlocking the flavors present in locally sourced ingredients. So, you're not so much getting a meal as a gastronomic tour of Southern California, complete with regional wine pairings to enhance every bite.
To ensure you get the most out of your dining accommodations, Bradley and his team offer a 10-course tasting menu. At the time of this writing, the course costs $385 per person (not including wine). But the price doesn't just include incredible food — it also includes one of the best views in Southern California. Addison sits atop a bluff, allowing you to see the expansive hills surrounding the hotel. Since the restaurant opens at 5 p.m. and the last seating is at 8:30 p.m., you'll get to see how the sunset turns the landscape into a romantic backdrop for you and your significant other.
There are two ways to book your seat. First, you can make a reservation online, but be warned that dates often sell out well in advance, so the sooner you can reserve your seat, the better. Alternatively, if you're planning on staying at the Fairmont, you can get a package that includes a guaranteed reservation with your room. Keep in mind the restaurant is only open from Tuesday to Saturday, so plan accordingly.
Planning a Michelin trip to Addison
As a three-star restaurant, Addison is good enough to be the central focus of your Southern California getaway. And because Addison and Del Mar are just north of San Diego, you can simply fly into the San Diego International Airport. From there, it's about a 30-minute drive. Consider staying at the Fairmont if you're seeking an ultra-luxurious getaway, and if you want to be just steps from the action at Addison.
Alternatively, you can book a room at one of the many nearby hotels. The whole area caters to visitors, so there are dozens of options (from frugal motels to classy resorts) close to the restaurant. In fact, you can browse through our list of the best beaches in all of San Diego and find a hotel overlooking the water for the ultimate Southern California vacation.
Depending on how long you want your trip to last, San Diego and its surroundings are full of other worthwhile destinations. If you're seeking another delicious meal after dining at Addison, you can visit San Diego's Old Town with vibrant streets and tasty food. More interested in the California scenery? Head over to the sprawling Balboa Park. The park houses several larger attractions, like the San Diego Zoo and the Natural History Museum, giving you plenty of ways to fill your itinerary.