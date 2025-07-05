One Of The World's Newest Beaches Is An Uncrowded, Walkable Alabama Gem That May Disappear In The Next Decade

You won't find Pelican Peninsula on old maps. The beach was born from an ever-morphing barrier island a mile out from Dauphin Island. The current version of Pelican Peninsula showed up several years ago, part of a distinct geological dance that shifts about sand and sediment. The island's location, shape, and size change. Tides, currents, and hurricanes all manhandle the malleable little isle. Eventually, the tumult caused Pelican Island to weld onto Dauphin Island, creating the temporary peninsula that is a seaside paradise. Nature has pulled this same party trick twice before in recorded history: in the early 1700s and then in 1852.

The beach's novelty makes it that rarest of gems — an under-discovered waterfront property. Civilization cannot exist where nature itself refuses to linger. Developers cannot slice and dice it into parcels for real estate deals. Instead, driftwood and seashells safely dot its white, sandy shores. The lack of other people makes the chorus of lapping waves and cawing gulls seem louder, yet more soothing. A dolphin sighting can happen while pelicans and ospreys dot the sky. It's all made even more valuable by its looming demise.

The geologic witchcraft that created Pelican Peninsula occurs once every 150 years. After you, your great-grandkids will most likely see it again, though in a slightly different configuration and form. In fact, the stretch of sand continues to morph like goo in a lava lamp. Every storm, wind, and surge warps its shape. The Pelican Peninsula you visit may disappear within days and be replaced by another version.