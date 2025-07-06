Washington's 'Green Gateway To The North Cascades' Is A Town With Trendy Eateries And Mountain Lakes To Swim

If you're looking to mix it up and lay the foundation for a rock-solid vacation, the quirky town of Concrete, Washington, is the place to go — no hard hat (or bad puns) required. Also known as the "Green Gateway to the North Cascades," this charming town in eastern Skagit County is right on the Baker River and offers easy access to North Cascades National Park. That puts all sorts of outdoor adventures at your doorstep, from mountain lake swims to rugged hikes deep in the wilderness. The town itself has plenty to offer too, with trendy spots to eat and drink, seasonal events, and so much more. If you're looking for a slice of Pacific Northwest life in the slow (and very green) lane, look no further than Concrete.

But first, the million-dollar question — how did the town get its name? Like Nothing, the Arizona ghost town famed for its unusual name, Concrete is certainly a memorable moniker. In the late 1800s, the early settlement on the west bank of the Baker River was called Minnehaha, then later renamed to Baker. The east side of the river spawned a community initially called Cement City, after the Washington Portland Cement Company set up shop. In 1909, following the development of another cement plant in Baker a year earlier, the two areas combined to form one town with the new name of Concrete.