Washington's 'Green Gateway To The North Cascades' Is A Town With Trendy Eateries And Mountain Lakes To Swim
If you're looking to mix it up and lay the foundation for a rock-solid vacation, the quirky town of Concrete, Washington, is the place to go — no hard hat (or bad puns) required. Also known as the "Green Gateway to the North Cascades," this charming town in eastern Skagit County is right on the Baker River and offers easy access to North Cascades National Park. That puts all sorts of outdoor adventures at your doorstep, from mountain lake swims to rugged hikes deep in the wilderness. The town itself has plenty to offer too, with trendy spots to eat and drink, seasonal events, and so much more. If you're looking for a slice of Pacific Northwest life in the slow (and very green) lane, look no further than Concrete.
But first, the million-dollar question — how did the town get its name? Like Nothing, the Arizona ghost town famed for its unusual name, Concrete is certainly a memorable moniker. In the late 1800s, the early settlement on the west bank of the Baker River was called Minnehaha, then later renamed to Baker. The east side of the river spawned a community initially called Cement City, after the Washington Portland Cement Company set up shop. In 1909, following the development of another cement plant in Baker a year earlier, the two areas combined to form one town with the new name of Concrete.
Dine and sip at Concrete's trendy eateries
The Skagit Valley is a hotbed of agricultural activity, making it the ideal setting for a farm-to-table meal. And for a small town, Concrete packs a big punch in the culinary department, with numerous options available to visitors. Start your morning off with a gluten-free cinnamon roll at 5b's Bakery and Eatery. Later, for a casual meal and brew with the whole family (and Fido), don't miss the iconic Birdsview Diner — an old-school roadside stop along State Route 20 providing everything from burgers and shakes to a dog-friendly beer garden and outdoor games.
For a hearty Italian meal, Annie's Pizza Station is a beloved gem offering mouthwatering handcrafted pizza, as well as lasagna, calzones, soups, and other dishes. Since 1994, this family-owned restaurant has been whipping up made-to-order delicacies for locals and visitors alike. What makes it particularly unique, however, is that both its current and original locations are converted former gas stations, giving it a quirky flair you won't find with most establishments.
Craft beer aficionados should be sure to visit Birdsview Brewing Company, voted the "best stop on the North Cascades Highway" by Cascadia Weekly in 2018. With a gorgeous wood-walled taproom and a beer garden, this family-owned brewery sources all its ingredients from within Washington state, makes seasonal brews with Skagit Valley malt, and even grows its own hops onsite.
Enjoy the majestic North Cascades near Concrete
This vibrant town of Concrete is a green gateway to incredible natural offerings, and a whopping 40% of land in Skagit County is national or state forest land. A quick drive north from Concrete, along the Baker River, lies Baker Lake, a stunning 9-mile reservoir where you can camp, swim, fish, and launch a boat, paddleboard, or kayak. There are even picnic tables so you can enjoy a meal surrounded by the Pacific Northwest wilderness.
For another fantastic lake to swim in, make your way to Lake Shannon. Less developed than Baker Lake, it nonetheless has a public boat launch. Activities like fishing and hiking are informally allowed — just be sure to check any signage at the park to see where certain activities are restricted.
If you're still craving more outdoor adventure in the North Cascades, extend your trip by continuing on to the town of Mazama, a thriving tourist spot for endless recreation, before undertaking the scenic drive back to Seattle. While in the city, make sure to stop by Pike Place Market and its hundreds of unique shops, as it's the perfect spot to pick up a souvenir before leaving the Pacific Northwest.