One Of America's Deepest Lakes Is A Serene Wyoming Getaway With Fishing, Water Sports, And Wildlife

Fremont Lake will first hit visitors with its natural elegance and serenity. Surrounded by undulating hillsides, white-capped mountains, and emerald forests, one can randomly point a camera in any direction and likely take an amazing shot. Its position and views create several opportunities for golden hour photoshoots that stretch into a long night of stargazing.

The lake's chilly waters provide ideal environs for a broad array of aquatic life. Anglers will be happy to know that most of them can be reeled in. Three different varieties of trout call the lake home, mingling with Kokanee salmon. The lake's menagerie of wildlife out of the water will also keep guests on their toes. Moose, black bear, and a wide variety of birds call the area home.

Visiting a massive body of water presents a unique set of problems, especially one like Fremont Lake. The list of things to do becomes overwhelming. The regular afternoon winds, for example, keep sailing enthusiasts busy. The flotilla of vessels on the lake includes humble canoes and party barges to motorboats for water skiers. The lake's ramp lets you bring your own boat, and rentals are available, too. Those afraid of setting sail can enjoy the Sandy Beach area, a small chunk of fine-grained shoreline along the lake.