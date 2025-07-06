One Of America's Deepest Lakes Is A Serene Wyoming Getaway With Fishing, Water Sports, And Wildlife
Passengers peering down from their window seats (and sometimes noses) at "flyover states" are bypassing some of the lower 48's best destinations: Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, and Grand Teton National Park, to name a few. Other lesser-known yet equally worthy attractions lie 30,000 feet below, including Wyoming's Fremont Lake. This serene getaway offers visitors a chance to enjoy a wide selection of aquatic activities. Water sports, fishing, and wildlife viewing top a long list of to-dos, all within the Equality State's Bridger-Teton National Forest, home to some of America's best campgrounds.
The 12-mile-long, 1-mile-wide body of water is located 3 miles from Pinedale, an enchanting town known for its winter thrills and western charm. The lake is also one of America's deepest (610 feet), with a smattering of activities that'll keep visitors moving. Its topography provides a textbook example of a glacial lake, carved out by a massive slab of ice that slid across the terrain.
Enjoy serene fishing and water sports
Fremont Lake will first hit visitors with its natural elegance and serenity. Surrounded by undulating hillsides, white-capped mountains, and emerald forests, one can randomly point a camera in any direction and likely take an amazing shot. Its position and views create several opportunities for golden hour photoshoots that stretch into a long night of stargazing.
The lake's chilly waters provide ideal environs for a broad array of aquatic life. Anglers will be happy to know that most of them can be reeled in. Three different varieties of trout call the lake home, mingling with Kokanee salmon. The lake's menagerie of wildlife out of the water will also keep guests on their toes. Moose, black bear, and a wide variety of birds call the area home.
Visiting a massive body of water presents a unique set of problems, especially one like Fremont Lake. The list of things to do becomes overwhelming. The regular afternoon winds, for example, keep sailing enthusiasts busy. The flotilla of vessels on the lake includes humble canoes and party barges to motorboats for water skiers. The lake's ramp lets you bring your own boat, and rentals are available, too. Those afraid of setting sail can enjoy the Sandy Beach area, a small chunk of fine-grained shoreline along the lake.
The logistics of visiting Fremont Lake
Getting to Fremont Lake will be a substantial part of the adventure, as every trip into the least populated state in the union requires logistical judo. With Salt Lake City International Airport being the closest major travel hub, at 247 miles away, you're best off instead snagging a flight to Jackson Hole Airport, the only airport inside a national park, which is only 87 miles away.
While visiting Fremont Lake, your accommodations will be right next door. The lake's 54 campsites offer stunning views of the lake, situated at 7,400 feet above sea level. The sites are relatively primitive, with vault toilets, grills, picnic tables, and fire rings. Those looking for something more domesticated can overnight at the Lakeside Lodge at the lake's southern end, which offers more premium digs starting around $210 a night.
If you're hankering for a fair-weather getaway, visit between May and early October, when the climate is ideal for outdoor activities. Sailing enthusiasts should aim for August, when the lake hosts its annual sailing regatta. Winter lovers have plenty to enjoy as well. Stop by Fremont Lake out of season for the unique chance at ice skating through Wyoming's snowy backcountry or ice fishing. The lake's high elevation makes dehydration a real threat, so bring extra water and chug it often. Bring clothing to suit the weather and adventure of your choice, as well as bear spray. Grizzly and black bears roam the area and are known to mosey by campsites, though it's not a common occurrence.