This Tiny Island Is Split Between Two European Countries (And You Can Walk Across The Border In Under A Minute)

You may have heard of some islands split between two nations. On St. Martin, a popular island that's a great base for hopping around the Caribbean, for example, you can walk from French cafés on the northern side owned by France to beach bars in the Dutch-owned south. These shared-border islands represent a history of negotiation and sometimes geographical absurdity. One of the most absurd island borders is on a tiny, windswept outcrop in the Baltic Sea called Märket Island. Though it's barely big enough for a lighthouse, the island is split between Sweden and Finland with a peculiar, bendy border, and it's often considered the smallest sea island divided between two nations.

Märket Island is remote and accessible only by boat. It's just over eight acres in size — about the size of four Manhattan city blocks — and is formally considered a skerry (a rocky reef). The island's split dates back to 1809, when the Treaty of Fredrikshamn established that the Åland archipelago in the Baltic Sea would be the territory of what was then Russian-controlled Finland. The agreed-upon divide crossed right through Märket Island and was originally a straight line. Then, in 1885, the Russians built a lighthouse on the island, which was slightly over the Finnish side of the border. The issue wasn't actually addressed until 1981 — by which point Finland had gained independence — and the two countries agreed to redraw the border, giving Finland the lighthouse and Sweden some extra rocky coastline in return. Every 25 years, the border is resurveyed, meaning it could shift even more in the future. There are no checks at the border, but since Sweden and Finland are in two different time zones, you'd technically be jumping back or ahead an hour within a few feet.