Minnesota's Prairie City On The Pomme De Terre River Blends College Town Energy, Wildflowers, And Serene Trails
Deep in the center of Minnesota — a state that straddles the Canadian border and Lake Superior to the northeast — lies Morris, a tiny landlocked town nestled within the undulating grassy lowlands of western Minnesota, with a population of just 5,000. Located 170 miles northwest of Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport — just 28 miles from this quirky lakeside city with a beloved farmer's market and serene beaches — it's a drive well worth taking. The route to Morris bisects a charming patchwork of serene lakes and tributaries, protected wildlands, quaint towns like Monticello and Clearwater, and even traces along the shoreline of Lake Minnewaska.
Morris is a proud college town and home to the renowned University of Minnesota, Morris. Established in 1960, the school has become widely known for its focus on the three A's — arts, academics, and athletics — and students here can dive into everything from soccer, swimming, and track and field to accounting, chemistry, art history, journalism, and physics, making it a haven of research and creativity.
In the distance, you'll see the Pomme de Terre Park and River, which wraps around the college on its eastern side through an area of serene trails and flourishing wildflowers, and the town's towering characteristic landmark, a horizon of wind turbines that power much of the UMN Morris campus. Sustainability is an integral element of how the town functions and thrives amidst a patchwork of flat agricultural plains pockmarked by ponds and lakes.
Experiencing Morris on foot
Morris is an easily accessible town, and it would take you roughly 45 minutes to traverse from the stunning Crystal Lake in the west — one of the many mesmerizing lakes, like Basswood Lake, that Minnesota is so well-known for — to the campgrounds and walkways of the Pomme De Terre Park and river in the east. There, clear vantage points set the scene for incredible sunsets. Along the way, you'll pass a spread of native prairie wildflowers and grasses, from sweet flag and wild garlic to simple thimbleweed and the bright white leaves of the pasque flower.
With such a clean, open, and unspoiled landscape that rolls away from the city center toward a multitude of scenic spots and wildlife sanctuaries in every direction, it's no surprise the region is popular for outdoor activities. It's rife with hiking, biking, walking, and running trails — especially around the northeast corner of town, where you'll find the Morris Wetland Management District, a refuge for wildlife and bird species. The area is bisected by an assortment of trails and observation points, allowing for a fully immersive outdoor experience.
Morris, Minnesota's arts scene and events
An energetic, buzzy town with much to offer, there's always something going on in Morris, with the UMN campus often at the heart of things. Starting in January, there are plenty of pop-up art exhibitions plus the April Jazz Festival and a range of college sports events, with a busy Minnesota Morris Cougars football calendar from September to November.
The town's keen artistic sensibilities are well represented — a sensibility mirrored elsewhere in Minnesota with the likes of Shafer's hidden-gem outdoor sculpture park — such as at the Metal Arts Festival held every September. It also comes through in the on-campus Edward J. & Helen Jane Morrison Gallery, a series of downtown murals, and the non-profit Prairie Art & Gifts, which showcases all manner of local handicrafts.
The warm summer months are ideal for a variety of music and food truck events, as well as family-friendly celebrations of culture, community, and togetherness — from Connections Day to garden galas and horticultural displays. The season culminates in the week-long Stevens County Fair in August with a full schedule of grandstand events, a Ferris wheel, an extensive lounge and beer garden, carnival rides, and more.