Minnesota's Prairie City On The Pomme De Terre River Blends College Town Energy, Wildflowers, And Serene Trails

Deep in the center of Minnesota — a state that straddles the Canadian border and Lake Superior to the northeast — lies Morris, a tiny landlocked town nestled within the undulating grassy lowlands of western Minnesota, with a population of just 5,000. Located 170 miles northwest of Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport — just 28 miles from this quirky lakeside city with a beloved farmer's market and serene beaches — it's a drive well worth taking. The route to Morris bisects a charming patchwork of serene lakes and tributaries, protected wildlands, quaint towns like Monticello and Clearwater, and even traces along the shoreline of Lake Minnewaska.

Morris is a proud college town and home to the renowned University of Minnesota, Morris. Established in 1960, the school has become widely known for its focus on the three A's — arts, academics, and athletics — and students here can dive into everything from soccer, swimming, and track and field to accounting, chemistry, art history, journalism, and physics, making it a haven of research and creativity.

In the distance, you'll see the Pomme de Terre Park and River, which wraps around the college on its eastern side through an area of serene trails and flourishing wildflowers, and the town's towering characteristic landmark, a horizon of wind turbines that power much of the UMN Morris campus. Sustainability is an integral element of how the town functions and thrives amidst a patchwork of flat agricultural plains pockmarked by ponds and lakes.