North Carolina's Affordable College Town Boasts A Walkable Downtown, Buzzing Food Scene, And Outdoor Thrills

A quaint, centrally located city, Wake Forest sits in the rich eastern state of North Carolina, known for its great outdoors, the Blue Ridge Mountains and their European-style resorts, college basketball, a vibrant music scene, barbecue, and Southern cuisine. Just 19 miles north of the state capital, Raleigh, and 166 miles northeast of Charlotte, it's within easy reach by car of two thriving tech hubs with booming diversity, as well as respectable art and culture districts.

Home to over 55,000 people, Wake Forest has a very walkable downtown and core with an easy excursion through the center of the city, from east to west and north to south, bisecting a buzzing food scene. It stands proudly as a beautiful town with plenty of outdoor thrills shaped by a landscape of waterfalls, creeks, and rivers, originally seeded by a 19th-century plantation and farm, later expanded by a local Baptist church and the Raleigh rail. Known as an affordable college town, the destination is often associated with Wake Forest University, which sits 108 miles west of the town center, while Raleigh–Durham International Airport, opened in 1943, is just a 30-minute drive away.