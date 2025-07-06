Situated Between Athens And Rhodes Is Greece's Picturesque Micro-Island With No Crowds Or Hotels

When most beachcombers head to Arkoi, their main stop is Tiganakia Beach, located within walking distance of the town center. Clear waters and stunning postcard views make this rocky beach a summer favorite for anyone chasing the sun. Those with a boat or love for sailing will have plenty of opportunities to explore the shores of the surrounding micro-islands.

If spending your day soaking up the sun by the coast isn't calling your name, head to Panagia. Up on one of the island's best lookout spots, this church pairs a charming old-world vibe with sunsets that paint the commanding views in pure wonder. If you find yourself on Arkoi in August, you're in luck. Every year, the town throws a big panigiri — a feast where tables are brought to the streets and filled with local dishes, the wine flows, and traditional music fills the night air, with celebrations lasting well into the morning light.

When you've had your fill of activities and are ready to indulge, eating on Arkoi is an experience in itself. Taverna Nikolas offers a dining experience stripped down to what matters most: fresh ingredients, heartfelt cooking, and genuine warmth. The family-run spot draws you in with grilled catches of the day, simple salads, and recipes passed down for generations. At Trypas Taverna, Katrina and Maria's kitchen is stocked with fresh flavors crafted straight from their own farmstead. Sit back, relax, and let the friendly locals guide you to flavors that feel like a true taste of Greek soul.