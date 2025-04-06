This Underrated Greek Island Offers Italian Influences, Hidden Beaches, And Serene Aegean Sea Charm

Trying to choose just one Greek island to visit can be difficult. The Aegean archipelago is a treasure trove of jewel-like islands. The trendy beach bars of Mykonos and the white villages of Santorini are already swamped by visitors and cruise ship passengers. Fortunately, one of the best parts of discovering Greece is island-hopping.

The tiny island of Leros is often overlooked by visitors. For one thing, it's far from the Greek capital of Athens (more than 200 miles away) and closer to the "Turquoise Coast" of southwest Turkey. It has also been forgotten as a footnote in history. The Roman, Byzantine, and Persian empires all fought for control of Leros' enviably large deep-water port. The Ottoman Empire and Italian forces also occupied Leros in the preface to World War I. The World War II Battle of Leros even inspired the epic novel and film, "The Guns of Navarone."

Leros rewards visitors with much more than beautiful beach coves and traditional fishing villages. Its complex history has left a fascinating legacy visible in the island's art and architecture. To get there, you'll need to book a flight to Athens. From there, you can take a short 60-minute flight or a long ferry ride — more than 9 hours is the shortest route available — from Piraeus port in Athens. If you want to explore the island to its fullest, rent a car so you can travel wherever inspiration strikes.