Utah's Glimmering Lake Surrounded By Sandstone Cliffs Is A Breathtaking Haven For Watersports Enthusiasts

It's no secret that Utah is famous for its incredible rock formations, from Fantasy Canyon and its alien-like sandstone sculptures to the picturesque red rocks of Capitol Reef National Park. The striking sandstone cliffs of Gunlock State Park, situated about 20 miles outside of St. George in the southwestern corner of the state, are equally as spectacular. Even better, the rugged, red rocky hills serve as a breathtaking backdrop for the glimmering, tranquil waters of the Gunlock Reservoir.

The man-made lake was built in 1970 for irrigation purposes and flood control. Spanning only 266 acres, the reservoir is definitely on the smaller side. It's certainly dwarfed by the other two bodies of water in the Greater Zion region: the 600-acre Quail Creek Reservoir and the 1,322-acre Sand Hollow Reservoir, the latter of which boasts a red-sand beach in the underrated Sand Hollow State Park. But that doesn't mean Gunlock is lacking in adventure. The reservoir is a haven for watersports enthusiasts, with opportunities for jet-skiing, wakeboarding, waterskiing, kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, and more.

Take your boat out for a spin in the Utah sun via the park's boat launch and dock, or take a dip in the water, which stays warm throughout much of the year. Don't have any gear? Just head over to Dig Paddlesports' Paddle Gunlock to rent kayaks or stand-up paddleboards. The company even offers guided tours to see some of Gunlock Reservoir's most treasured spots, including its splash-worthy swimming holes, little sandstone islands, rocky alcoves, and even ancient petroglyphs. If you're lucky, you may even see waterfalls. Perched on the southern end of the lake, Gunlock Falls is only active when it rains or when there's runoff, so check the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' website for updates on water flow before you go.