Utah's Unique Desert Canyon Is An Often Overlooked Attraction Of Alien-Like Sandstone Sculptures

Utah is a land of striking landscapes. The oft visited Zion and Capitol Reef National Parks, with their breathtaking canyons and vistas, charm and adventure, are for many the epitome of the American desert landscape. While these parks have earned their millions of yearly visitors, they are hardly the only spots in Utah where one can gawp at the beauty of nature. Tucked into the far eastern corner of the state, near the border with Colorado, is a totally unique, criminally overlooked desert canyon filled with some of the strangest sandstone structures on the planet.

Located in the heart of Dinosaur Land just south of the town of Vernal in the Uintah Basin, Fantasy Canyon is an aptly named canyon that puts the "hidden" in "hidden gem". Discovered in 1909 by Earl Douglass, a paleontologist, Fantasy Canyon encompasses 10 acres of sandstone cliffs plucked straight out of a science fiction movie. These amazing natural wonders are the result of the erosion of the landscape that occurred over the course of tens of millions of years.

Owing to its location in Utah's high desert, the best time of year to visit Fantasy Canyon is during the cooler months — March to May and September to November. This way you can visit while the sun is still shining, but is not so hot that it could easily cause heatstroke. Fantasy Canyon is also best visited in the early or mid morning, or late afternoon when the temperatures, and light, are at their best.