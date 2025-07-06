California's Fern-Filled State Park With A Hidden Waterfall Opens To Misty Sea Caves And Tidepools

California may have a record-topping 280 state parks, but few of them have as many outstanding natural features as Russian Gulch State Park, located 2 miles north of the underrated beach town of Mendocino. It is roughly halfway between San Francisco and Crescent City, California's northernmost coastal town, and makes for an ideal stopping point on a West Coast road trip.

The park was reportedly named after Russian fur trappers who settled in the region in the early 19th century, though local legend attributes it to a deserter of a Russian fort located 50 miles to the south. Today, visitors can explore 15 miles of trails winding through a canopy of redwoods and firs. In just one day you can marvel at a 36-foot hidden waterfall, visit a collapsed sea cave, spot sea creatures in abundant tidepools, and explore a fern-covered canyon.

The entrance of Russian Gulch State Park is off Highway 1, just north of the famous Russian Gulch Bridge (officially the Frederick W. Panhorst Bridge), which was completed in 1939 and features a striking concrete arch. You can walk to the bridge from the parking lot, and it is an excellent place for a photo opportunity, especially at sunset or sunrise.