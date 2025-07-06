California's Fern-Filled State Park With A Hidden Waterfall Opens To Misty Sea Caves And Tidepools
California may have a record-topping 280 state parks, but few of them have as many outstanding natural features as Russian Gulch State Park, located 2 miles north of the underrated beach town of Mendocino. It is roughly halfway between San Francisco and Crescent City, California's northernmost coastal town, and makes for an ideal stopping point on a West Coast road trip.
The park was reportedly named after Russian fur trappers who settled in the region in the early 19th century, though local legend attributes it to a deserter of a Russian fort located 50 miles to the south. Today, visitors can explore 15 miles of trails winding through a canopy of redwoods and firs. In just one day you can marvel at a 36-foot hidden waterfall, visit a collapsed sea cave, spot sea creatures in abundant tidepools, and explore a fern-covered canyon.
The entrance of Russian Gulch State Park is off Highway 1, just north of the famous Russian Gulch Bridge (officially the Frederick W. Panhorst Bridge), which was completed in 1939 and features a striking concrete arch. You can walk to the bridge from the parking lot, and it is an excellent place for a photo opportunity, especially at sunset or sunrise.
Exploring the trails at Russian Gulch State Park
If you have at least half a day to explore Russian Gulch State Park, a great option is the Fern Canyon and Falls Loop trails. Depending on the route you choose, this involves 5.4 to 6.3 miles of out-and-back hiking, with a maximum elevation gain of 544 feet. You will be rewarded for your efforts with the spectacular hidden gem that is Russian Gulch Waterfall, the tallest waterfall in Mendocino.
Surrounded by lush, green ferns with light dappling through the trees, the waterfall is a stunning sight to behold as it drops down into the gently bubbling creek below. The trail itself is also blissfully shaded for the most part, and there are benches near the waterfall if you fancy a spot of lunch. In the spring, pink rhododendrons bloom along the trail, adding to the magic. Just make sure you bring appropriate hiking gear, plenty of hydration and snacks, and, of course, sunscreen to protect your skin.
If you have a full day (or at least an hour to spare), another unmissable experience is to follow the short Headlands Trail along the cliffside overlooking the Pacific Ocean to the Devil's Punchbowl, a partially collapsed sea cave. Depending on the tides, you will either see a small exposed beach inside the punchbowl or a maelstrom of churning waves.
What else is there to do at Russian Gulch?
The weather in Mendocino is temperate throughout the year, making it a fantastic spot for various outdoor activities. As well as hiking routes, there are a couple of trails in Russian Gulch State Park designated for horseback riding and bikes (including 2 miles of the Fern Canyon Trail). There is also a horse camp located nearby, which you need to contact in advance to make a reservation.
If water-based activities are more your jam, swimming is permitted at the mouth of Russian Gulch Creek, and there are also opportunities for scuba diving and free diving at the underwater valley, where you might spot sea stars, sponges, and anemones. Kayaking is also popular here, with a chance to explore caves, islands, and coves. For a more family-friendly experience, the tidepools at Russian Gulch are worth visiting, but be sure to visit at low tide for the best chance to spot sea creatures.
Russian Gulch State Park is open from 6 a.m. to sunset, and there is an entry fee of $8 per vehicle, at the time this article was published. If you plan to stay overnight, you can stay in nearby Mendocino or camp in the park itself. You may also want to check out the little artsy town of Fort Bragg, just 20 minutes north of the park.