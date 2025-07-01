Los Angeles' Hipster Neighborhood Has One Of California's Best Flea Markets Full Of Vintage Clothes And Antiques

If you're looking for the coolest shopping destination in Los Angeles, it's not California's glitzy Boulevard of Fashion, aka the world-famous Rodeo Drive. Tucked away in the trendy Silver Lake neighborhood in central LA, Silverlake Flea is a goldmine for everything from vintage clothing to artwork, unique jewelry, antiques, and more. Located at 1911 W Sunset Blvd., right behind Taix Restaurant, grab a parking spot either on the street or in the paid lot by Brite Spot.

The market is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. "Every time we stop by, we find something interesting," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Fantastic place with lots of gems. If you are a flea market lover — you'll want to add this place to your regular circuit of stops." Another great perk about Silverlake Flea is that it's free to enter.