Los Angeles' Hipster Neighborhood Has One Of California's Best Flea Markets Full Of Vintage Clothes And Antiques
If you're looking for the coolest shopping destination in Los Angeles, it's not California's glitzy Boulevard of Fashion, aka the world-famous Rodeo Drive. Tucked away in the trendy Silver Lake neighborhood in central LA, Silverlake Flea is a goldmine for everything from vintage clothing to artwork, unique jewelry, antiques, and more. Located at 1911 W Sunset Blvd., right behind Taix Restaurant, grab a parking spot either on the street or in the paid lot by Brite Spot.
The market is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. "Every time we stop by, we find something interesting," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Fantastic place with lots of gems. If you are a flea market lover — you'll want to add this place to your regular circuit of stops." Another great perk about Silverlake Flea is that it's free to enter.
A shopping haven in LA
Unlike larger LA flea markets, such as Southern California's famous Rose Bowl Flea Market or Melrose Trading Post, Silverlake Flea has just around 50 different vendors. So, you can expect a less overwhelming, more community-based atmosphere. And although you'll find all kinds of items here, from home decor to handmade goods, the emphasis is definitely on clothing — most of which is vintage from the '90s and Y2K.
"The best place for a new wardrobe!" said another past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Helpful sellers, one-of-a-kind treasures ... Everyone is kind and ready to help you find the perfect treasure!" While here, don't skip checking out the outdoor market and the indoor space. Vendors are always rotating, so you're always sure to find something different. If you haven't had your shopping fill after a couple of hours here, you'll find plenty more boutiques and interesting shops along Sunset Boulevard, like the Mohawk General Store and Broome Street General Store.
Foods and sights to explore in Silver Lake
Although not known for its major landmarks, Silver Lake is brimming with culture and things to do. First and foremost, this lakeside neighborhood has an unforgettable food scene, so once you've worked up an appetite from shopping, be sure to stop by one of Silver Lake's best spots. For flavorful Thai street food, check out Night + Market Song. MidEast Tacos, an Armenian-Mexican fusion spot, is another local gem.
Silver Lake is one of the most walkable neighborhoods in LA, so definitely spend some time exploring the area, from the colorful and iconic Micheltorena Stairs and Music Box Steps to the scenic and idyllic Silver Lake Reservoir. Finding reasonably-priced accommodation in the area isn't the easiest, but Hollywood Hotel, a couple of miles away from the flea market, is a great option. The 4-star hotel offers features like breakfast, an onsite restaurant, an outdoor pool, and a sauna. Silver Lake is 20 miles away from Los Angeles International Airport, or around 45 minutes by car. Although a car will certainly make your time in Los Angeles easier, public transportation is also available from the airport to Silver Lake.