Rick Steves Reveals The Surprising Season To Best Visit European Cities For A Peaceful Getaway

As much as a dreamy summer getaway on the Mediterranean or in the long summer days of Scandinavia has its appeal, acclaimed travel writer Rick Steves summarized the problems with traveling to Europe in summer in a talk posted to his YouTube profile. "The most grueling thing about European travel, especially if you're an older traveler, is the heat and the crowds of summer," he said. Heat and crowds proliferate into countless other hassles: long lines, packed hotels, fatigue just from walking around in the heat. On top of that, your European vacation survival guide should factor in that many European homes and buildings often don't have air conditioning. They do typically have heating, however, which is perhaps one reason Steves suggests embracing winter travel instead.

Not only does visiting Europe in the winter mean relief from scorching heat, but it also allows for a more intimate, peaceful experience with fewer tourists. "It's a beautiful time to go — you just got to dress for the cold weather," Steves said. "In Europe, they say there's no bad weather, just inappropriate clothing." He highlighted the fact that coming in the winter is a great way to bypass lines for major attractions, too. During the summer months, wait times for the Eiffel Tower, for example, can be up to three hours. Come in January or February, though, and you can expect to wait just 30 minutes. Quieter streets, snug cafes with plenty of seating, and less frantic train rides all add to the wintertime charm.