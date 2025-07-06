Hidden In The Catskills' Historic 'Borscht Belt' Is A New York Lake With Waterfront Dining And Shopping

If you've seen "Dirty Dancing," you already know something about the Borscht Belt. The name is a reference to the hearty red beet soup popular with Eastern European immigrants who arrived through New York's Ellis Island in the early 20th century. First used by a magazine editor to characterize the proliferation of Jewish resorts that popped up throughout the Catskill Mountains in the midcentury, the "Borscht Belt" was immortalized on the silver screen in 1987 when Frances "Baby" Houseman (portrayed by Jennifer Grey) vacationed with her family at a fictional resort in the region. In the movie, the resort is called Kellerman's — which locals say was based on a real-life resort, now demolished, called Kutsher's.

Not far away, in Sullivan County, another scenic and family-friendly destination awaits. Kauneonga Lake is a small hamlet in Bethel — best known as the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair — on the northern shore of White Lake. Independently-run shops and open-air restaurants line the lakefront, while outdoor events — from a music festival to a farmer's market — liven things up for the community in warmer months.

With all this and more, Kauneonga Lake is the perfect stop for visitors exploring the Catskills on a road trip. Especially for travelers on their way to or from the quirky, artsy town of Woodstock, which is full of farm-fresh food and cozy charm.