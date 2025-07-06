Hidden In The Catskills' Historic 'Borscht Belt' Is A New York Lake With Waterfront Dining And Shopping
If you've seen "Dirty Dancing," you already know something about the Borscht Belt. The name is a reference to the hearty red beet soup popular with Eastern European immigrants who arrived through New York's Ellis Island in the early 20th century. First used by a magazine editor to characterize the proliferation of Jewish resorts that popped up throughout the Catskill Mountains in the midcentury, the "Borscht Belt" was immortalized on the silver screen in 1987 when Frances "Baby" Houseman (portrayed by Jennifer Grey) vacationed with her family at a fictional resort in the region. In the movie, the resort is called Kellerman's — which locals say was based on a real-life resort, now demolished, called Kutsher's.
Not far away, in Sullivan County, another scenic and family-friendly destination awaits. Kauneonga Lake is a small hamlet in Bethel — best known as the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair — on the northern shore of White Lake. Independently-run shops and open-air restaurants line the lakefront, while outdoor events — from a music festival to a farmer's market — liven things up for the community in warmer months.
With all this and more, Kauneonga Lake is the perfect stop for visitors exploring the Catskills on a road trip. Especially for travelers on their way to or from the quirky, artsy town of Woodstock, which is full of farm-fresh food and cozy charm.
Eat, drink, and shop on the lakefront
Taking place every Saturday during the summer, rain or shine, is the Kauneonga Lake Farmers & Makers Market. Pick up hydroponic tomatoes at the Monteleone Gardens stand, sample gourmet pickles and olives at Pickleicious, and enjoy made-from-scratch baked goods from Be Kind Bakehouse. Also on offer are all-natural soaps and skin products, upcycled vintage furniture, hand-crafted jewelry, landscape paintings depicting Catskills scenery, and more.
In the winter, the market moves indoors at the Duggan School in White Lake. Beyond that, there are a few other indie shops worth exploring in town — like Industry, a clothing boutique near the boat launch.
For lunch with views of the water, stop by the family-run Italian restaurant Sorella, or grab a table on the lakefront deck at nearby Benji & Jake's. Next door, the Local Table and Tap serves up good burgers and craft beer. Afterward, make sure you get an ice cream cone and watch the sunset outside Sticky Fingers Delectables.
Plan a trip to Kauneonga Lake
Kauneonga Lake is about 2.5 hours by car from New York City (and its international airports) depending on traffic. Although there's no direct train or bus service from NYC, the lake is located roughly a 15-minute ride, with rideshare services available, from Monticello, New York, which is better-connected. As for traveling from Monticello to New York City, you can expect a 2.5 to three-hour journey by train or bus.
Additionally, although there aren't any hotels in Kauneonga Lake, there are opportunities to camp there. Specifically, Historic Camping at The Campground in Bethel Woods (campsites start from $57 per night) overlook the grounds of the 1969 Woodstock festival. Another option is to sleep in Monticello, where the Best Western Monticello (around $145 per night) is a convenient option.
Once you're done exploring Kauneonga Lake, there are even more outdoor adventures waiting in the Catskills. For example, thrill-seekers will enjoy a dangerous New York hike that has definitely earned its bone-chilling name. Alternatively, for something calmer, a detour to one of America's oldest tourist attractions, an extremely unique New York waterfall, is a great way to wrap up your trip.