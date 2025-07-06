One Of Manchester's Best Neighborhoods Is A Suburban New Hampshire Gem With Peaceful Trails And Timeless Charm

If you're looking for a neighborhood that couples a relaxing vibe with great schools and an enviable location, Wellington is the place for you. Conveniently nestled just a couple of miles from the bustle of Manchester (New Hampshire's largest city), Wellington is a serene suburban enclave, with many of its houses dating back to the 1970s. It earns high marks for its great schools, safe streets, and leafy greenspaces, making it an ideal option for young couples, growing families, and retirees alike.

The neighborhood is approximately 15 minutes from Manchester–Boston Regional Airport, providing an ideal base for both weekend escapes and city access. If you're just here visiting, look no further than the Ash Street Inn for all your lodging needs, a lovely Victorian boutique boasting well-appointed guestrooms and a fresh, daily breakfast. Sure, Wellington doesn't offer the lush, scenic views on offer in, say, Ke Ala Hele Makalae path, but who says a Hawaiian vacation is everyone's cup of tea, anyway? Read on for just a few of the many reasons Wellington should be on your radar.