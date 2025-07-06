One Of The World's Highest Lakes Is Flocked With Flamingos And Cradled By Twin Volcanoes

Those flying into Chacalluta International Airport in Arica from either the Chilean or Bolivian capital will just over three hours later be able to feast their eyes on some of the world's most incredible biodiversity. After taking the ascent through the winding roads of Northern Chile, visitors to Lake Chungará will discover animals they will likely never have seen before, such as ñandus, also known as rheas. Nestled between the two aforementioned volcanoes live such a diverse range of creatures. Seeing these species coexist in the wild is every bit as memorable as coming to Chile to view its iconic penguins.

In Lake Chungará alone pumas, alpacas, and rabbit-like vizcachas can all be found living in harmony. This is made even more special amidst the backdrop of the pink flamingos grazing gracefully on the water. Three of the six species of flamingos in the world can be found in Chile, and the ones at Lake Chungará are distinct due to their red knees and feet on their gray legs. Budding photographers can practice their camera skills in this extraordinary ecological environment and can channel their inner David Attenborough as they admire the animals on display.