Georgia's Leafy, Walkable Atlanta Suburb Blends Vibrant Urban Energy With Historic Small-Town Charm
Many travelers love big cities for their pulsing energy and small towns for their relaxed, charming vibe. But what if you could get the best of both worlds? That's exactly what you'll find in magnificent Marietta, a suburb of Atlanta that's located roughly 35 minutes from the city's downtown . But the good news is that you needn't venture outside of Marietta to enjoy a lively atmosphere, as this place is a vacation destination unto itself.
In fact, Money Inc. named it Georgia's seventh best suburb to live in, lauding the area's charming town square, low cost of living, outstanding schools, and inviting parks. And though it didn't make this list of the most breathtaking and lively mountain towns across America, there are plenty of eye-catching peaks to marvel at here, with Kennesaw Mountain in the background, reminding you that this is an authentic small town through and through. Whether it's shopping, dining, or entertainment you're after, Marietta has something for every taste, and with Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport approximately 29 miles away, it's convenient for weekend getaways with easy access to the city.
Revel in Marietta's lively urban atmosphere
Make no mistake about it — this is no sleepy suburb. In fact, Marietta might have you feeling as though you're in a vibrant neighborhood crackling with magnetic urban energy, like Philadelphia's Passyunk Square. The downtown area alone offers enough things to see and do to easily fill a weekend's itinerary. You can plan to catch a stirring performance at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, whose original incarnation dates back to 1914. Or the little ones might want to spend a few hours at Dave & Buster's, which features a bevy of fun arcade games, while avid shoppers can come away with retro finds at the Marietta Antique Mall. And, if you have an Atlanta Braves fan in tow, treat them to a game at Truist Park; it's roughly a 20-minute drive from Marietta.
Once it's time to delight the palate, you can choose from a wide array of local restaurants and coffee shops. Start your day off right with a delicious coffee and scrumptious muffin at the Marietta Coffee Company. For lunch, enjoy a taste of New Orleans at Cafe Bourbon St.; it's open daily and offers an extensive menu of beignets. And, once it's time for your evening meal, consider indulging in finger-licking-good ribs at Dave Poe's BBQ, which has been praised by everyone from the locals to Washington, D.C., congresspeople.
Explore Marietta's small-town roots
With five National Register Historic Districts, Marietta's rich past, which predates Atlanta, offers much to explore. Much like Leesburg, a buzzing little Virginia town located about an hour from D.C., it's a bona fide cultural hub, hosting a litany of exhibits and programs that explore eras ranging from the Civil War to World War II. Open Monday through Saturday and offering a military discount, the Marietta Museum of History is housed in an 1845 building, with galleries that vividly bring Cobb County's story to life. Another gateway into local history, the William Root House Museum is located in one of the oldest homes in Atlanta. It's also the first house museum in the country to provide an entirely self-guided touchscreen tour. How's that for mixing old and modern?
Alternatively, you can check out mid-19th-century fire gear and tools at the Marietta Fire Museum, memorabilia tied to the revered movie and book "Gone With the Wind" at Brumby Hall, and eleven miles of earthworks at the 2,923-acre Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, a Civil War site that saw action during — and is dedicated to — the Atlanta Campaign.
If you're in need of accommodations, the nearby Stanley House Inn — originally a mansion built in 1895 — is a Victorian bed and breakfast offering spacious, well-appointed rooms. Finally, considering Marietta was named "America's Most Generous City" by GoFundMe, you can rest assured that the local residents will do their best to help you feel welcome.