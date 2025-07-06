Georgia's Leafy, Walkable Atlanta Suburb Blends Vibrant Urban Energy With Historic Small-Town Charm

Many travelers love big cities for their pulsing energy and small towns for their relaxed, charming vibe. But what if you could get the best of both worlds? That's exactly what you'll find in magnificent Marietta, a suburb of Atlanta that's located roughly 35 minutes from the city's downtown . But the good news is that you needn't venture outside of Marietta to enjoy a lively atmosphere, as this place is a vacation destination unto itself.

In fact, Money Inc. named it Georgia's seventh best suburb to live in, lauding the area's charming town square, low cost of living, outstanding schools, and inviting parks. And though it didn't make this list of the most breathtaking and lively mountain towns across America, there are plenty of eye-catching peaks to marvel at here, with Kennesaw Mountain in the background, reminding you that this is an authentic small town through and through. Whether it's shopping, dining, or entertainment you're after, Marietta has something for every taste, and with Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport approximately 29 miles away, it's convenient for weekend getaways with easy access to the city.