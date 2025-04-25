Virginia's Buzzing Little Town An Hour From DC Has Historic Charm, Farm-To-Table Fare, And Artsy Vibes

Beautiful Virginia is so diverse that it can be difficult to decide where to go. There are beaches where wild horses run free, hot springs that hide the nation's first spa town, and historic cities like Richmond or nearby Washington, D.C. There's also the often overlooked Loudoun County, located northwest of the nation's capital. One of Virginia's wine regions, the county is dotted with charming small towns that have a friendly vibe, delicious food, and gorgeous nature. If you're looking for an easy escape from the city, make your way towards the town of Leesburg.

An easy hour's drive from D.C., Leesburg is known for its Historic District that showcases well-preserved architecture from the 18th and 19th centuries. Because this part of town was built before cars even existed, it's compact and walkable, making it easy for tourists to stroll around leisurely and shop in boutique stores. The district has several cultural institutions like the Medlin Art Gallery, the Tally Ho Theatre, and the Loudon Museum.

King Street is particularly popular with both travelers and locals thanks to its numerous coffee shops and restaurants. Make sure to stop by the classic Leesburg Diner, which has been serving classic American dishes since 1865. Just a couple of blocks away, you'll find Tuscarora Mill Restaurant — or Tuskies, as locals affectionately call it. Located in a historic grain mill, it serves American fare as well, but it's a bit more elevated than Leesburg Diner, and proudly offers Virginia wines and a farm-to-table philosophy. For ultra-fresh local ingredients and waterfront views, book a table at the Restaurant at Patowmack Farm. This fine dining establishment was one of the first farm-to-table restaurants in the nation and boasts stunning views of the Potomac River from its glass dining room.