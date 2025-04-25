Virginia's Buzzing Little Town An Hour From DC Has Historic Charm, Farm-To-Table Fare, And Artsy Vibes
Beautiful Virginia is so diverse that it can be difficult to decide where to go. There are beaches where wild horses run free, hot springs that hide the nation's first spa town, and historic cities like Richmond or nearby Washington, D.C. There's also the often overlooked Loudoun County, located northwest of the nation's capital. One of Virginia's wine regions, the county is dotted with charming small towns that have a friendly vibe, delicious food, and gorgeous nature. If you're looking for an easy escape from the city, make your way towards the town of Leesburg.
An easy hour's drive from D.C., Leesburg is known for its Historic District that showcases well-preserved architecture from the 18th and 19th centuries. Because this part of town was built before cars even existed, it's compact and walkable, making it easy for tourists to stroll around leisurely and shop in boutique stores. The district has several cultural institutions like the Medlin Art Gallery, the Tally Ho Theatre, and the Loudon Museum.
King Street is particularly popular with both travelers and locals thanks to its numerous coffee shops and restaurants. Make sure to stop by the classic Leesburg Diner, which has been serving classic American dishes since 1865. Just a couple of blocks away, you'll find Tuscarora Mill Restaurant — or Tuskies, as locals affectionately call it. Located in a historic grain mill, it serves American fare as well, but it's a bit more elevated than Leesburg Diner, and proudly offers Virginia wines and a farm-to-table philosophy. For ultra-fresh local ingredients and waterfront views, book a table at the Restaurant at Patowmack Farm. This fine dining establishment was one of the first farm-to-table restaurants in the nation and boasts stunning views of the Potomac River from its glass dining room.
More things to do in Leesburg
Besides walking the Historic District, most people who come to Leesburg plan to do at least one wine tour. Willowcroft Farm Vineyards is one of the area's oldest wineries. Book a tasting to enjoy wine in a rustic 1875 red barn. Fabbioli Cellars is another great spot. Although it's considerably newer — it opened in 2001 — its wine pairing option serves fresh artisanal food made with local ingredients. Since Virginia Wine Month is celebrated during the harvest in October, oenophiles often plan their trip during this time.
Leesburg is situated at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains and on the banks of the Potomac River, so outdoor lovers will never get bored. The river provides opportunities to go kayaking or to walk along the riverbank. You can also spend a day at Morven Park, a 1,000-acre estate just outside of town. Here, you'll find a historic mansion, gardens, hiking trails, and even a horse park. It's a perfect place for families, couples, and even solo travelers to relax and enjoy the beauty of the region.
Travelers staying longer than a weekend have the chance to explore a bit more of Loudoun County. Nearby Middleburg, for example, is a dreamy and romantic getaway with vineyards, historic inns, and candlelit taverns. Or make a slightly longer trip to Warren County and visit Front Royal, a charming town that sits at the northern edge of Shenandoah National Park.
Planning a relaxing escape to Leesburg
The easiest way to reach Leesburg is to fly into Washington, D.C., and then drive. If you prefer not to rent a car, the town is so close to the capital that it's possible to arrive by public transit. This option will take you two hours each way, and you won't have the freedom of mobility to explore nearby areas. But if you don't mind the extra time on the bus and are planning on staying in the Historic District, you'll still be able to have a great vacation.
Leesburg has chain hotels like Holiday Inn and Homewood Suites, but there are several locally-owned boutique properties that have more charm. The Leesburg Colonial Inn, for instance, is decked with 18th-century decor and is ideally located close to many downtown attractions. For an upscale experience, choose the Lansdowne Resort. While it's not downtown, this AAA four-diamond property is set on 476 acres and has multiple pools, a spa, and onsite restaurants.
Although every season has its charm, fall is particularly beautiful in Loudoun County, with the intense foliage painting the mountains just in time for Virginia Wine Month. Spring is a wonderful season to visit if you want to enjoy green nature trails without summer heat. On the other hand, the hotter months are perfect for having fun in the Potomac, and winter brings with it the magic of holiday lights and events in a historic small town.