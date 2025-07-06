This Adirondack Scenic Byway Visits Charming Towns, New York's Highest Peak, And Serene Glistening Lakes

Ready to go on the ultimate Adirondack journey? Set your sights on a road trip to remember with the Olympic Trail in the Adirondacks. As one of the three Adirondack scenic byways, the Olympic Trail has a mix of the charming small towns of upstate New York and the must-visit unique destinations of the area, like Lake Placid. The 170-mile trail begins in Keeseville, NY, a quaint village with stunning waterways, passes through six towns in the High Peaks Wilderness Area and multiple lake destinations, and ends in Sackets Harbor. Start the trip near Lake Champlain and end the journey with lakeside views of Lake Ontario in Sackets Harbor.

There are two other trails in the Adirondack North Country Scenic Byways, each with its unique stops and highlights. What makes the Olympic Trail different is the highlight on Lake Placid, where two Winter Olympics took place, in 1932 and 1980. Here, you'll be able to learn more about the Olympics, and you might even see some athletes training in the Olympic Jumping Complex. Aside from that, Lake Placid is also the home of Mount Marcy, the highest peak in New York.

The trail also provides lots of opportunities for rest and reset with lakeside retreats into nature. You'll even pass by Cranberry Lake, the biggest lake in the Adirondacks region, which has more than 170 campsites available. Saranac Lake also offers a thriving art community with festivals, markets, and, of course, outdoor recreation. There's no shortage of things to discover and explore on the trail.