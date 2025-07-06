This Adirondack Scenic Byway Visits Charming Towns, New York's Highest Peak, And Serene Glistening Lakes
Ready to go on the ultimate Adirondack journey? Set your sights on a road trip to remember with the Olympic Trail in the Adirondacks. As one of the three Adirondack scenic byways, the Olympic Trail has a mix of the charming small towns of upstate New York and the must-visit unique destinations of the area, like Lake Placid. The 170-mile trail begins in Keeseville, NY, a quaint village with stunning waterways, passes through six towns in the High Peaks Wilderness Area and multiple lake destinations, and ends in Sackets Harbor. Start the trip near Lake Champlain and end the journey with lakeside views of Lake Ontario in Sackets Harbor.
There are two other trails in the Adirondack North Country Scenic Byways, each with its unique stops and highlights. What makes the Olympic Trail different is the highlight on Lake Placid, where two Winter Olympics took place, in 1932 and 1980. Here, you'll be able to learn more about the Olympics, and you might even see some athletes training in the Olympic Jumping Complex. Aside from that, Lake Placid is also the home of Mount Marcy, the highest peak in New York.
The trail also provides lots of opportunities for rest and reset with lakeside retreats into nature. You'll even pass by Cranberry Lake, the biggest lake in the Adirondacks region, which has more than 170 campsites available. Saranac Lake also offers a thriving art community with festivals, markets, and, of course, outdoor recreation. There's no shortage of things to discover and explore on the trail.
Explore the outdoors on the Olympic Trail
To start your journey in Keeseville, NY, the drive from Plattsburgh International Airport is less than 30 minutes away. There are a couple of highlights for the trail, so make sure to allot enough days if you want to explore each one.
Just in Lake Placid village, there are already so many things to do. Get a chance to learn more about the village that was home to two Winter Olympic events. To this day, the Olympic Complex remains a popular spot for many visitors. Take a guided tour of the venue or test your skills at the skating rink. Make sure to visit the Olympic Jumping Complex as well, where you can see stunning views of the area with a Skyride Experience or a Sky Flyer Zipline.
Beyond Lake Placid, another highlight not to be missed is the High Peaks Wilderness Area. The area is the largest wilderness area in New York and is also home to two of the highest peaks in the state with Mount Marcy and Algonquin Peak. Both are challenging hikes and best for expert trekkers. If you're looking for something more beginner-friendly, try the Roaring Brook Falls in Keene Valley, with an accessible Adirondack hike, or the Cobble Lookout in Wilmington.
Enjoy adventure all year round on the Olympic Trail
The Olympic Trail always has something for everyone, whether the sun's out or the snow is falling. Summer is great for swimming, hiking, and biking in the many recreation areas along the trail. Spring is also the perfect time to go birding, especially in Tupper Lake. If you time it right, you might see different birds in their spring and fall migrations.
Tupper Lake also offers some of the best stargazing spots at any season. In the winter, there are still lots of adventures waiting for you. Spend the holidays in Lake Placid, one of America's 'most Christmassy' lakeside city, with many events in the Olympic Legacy Sites and more outdoor activities like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Once the trip ends, take a breather and explore what Sackets Harbor has to offer. With views of Lake Ontario and the Black River Bay, it's a city that's rich with history, charming downtown shops, and laid-back activities to round out your Olympic Trail journey. Don't miss the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site to learn more about the War of 1812 and the community's history.