Key West's Unexpected Signature Florida Seafood Dish Isn't A Fish Or Crustacean
With multiple Michelin-starred restaurants in Florida, the Sunshine State is definitely a spot for foodies. Some parts of the state have also adopted their own delicacies that have become synonymous with their regions. For example, the Florida Keys are well-known for their key lime pie, and the serene Cortez Fishing Village boasts unmatched seafood.
Since Key West is known as the Conch Republic, it also seems fitting that conch is one of their signature seafood dishes. While conch does come from the sea, it's not a fish or crustacean — it's actually a spiral-shaped mollusk. You can sample conch in a variety of ways, and you'll find menu items that showcase it in chowder and on salads. But one of the most popular items you'll find on many menus in Key West is conch fritters.
There's one important rule of ordering conch fritters — say it correctly. Although it may look like it should be pronounced "kontch," the correct way to say it is "konk." If you nail that part before you go, you'll have the utmost respect from the locals. And if they call you a conch, don't be offended by it; it's just a friendly name that refers to those who were born in Key West.
The best places to eat conch fritters in Key West
There's definitely no lack of places to get conch fritters in Key West, as the dish has a permanent spot on many menus. Kaya Island Eats is a popular spot that serves the delicacies with a creole remoulade, while Conch Republic Seafood Company includes a side of their homemade Key Lime mustard. One visitor raves on Tripadvisor about the ones at Two Friends Patio Restaurant, saying, "We tried conch fritters at two other places and the ones here were the best." Another review has differing opinions, bragging on the ones at The Stoned Crab: "The conch fritters were best in town." Meanwhile, the Conch Shack on Duval Street has the "Best Ever" Conch Fritters listed on their menu. It's all a matter of preference, but one thing is for sure — you'll have plenty of places to try them. You may even choose to stop by and try the conch fritters at Sloppy Joe's, which was a favorite hangout spot of Ernest Hemingway.
If you're making the road trip from Key Largo to Key West on one of America's prettiest roads, surrounded by open waters, there will be other places to try conch fritters throughout the other keys. Just as the name implies, the Key Largo Conch House is a great spot to try their conch fritters, which are spiced up with curry. As you make your way further down the keys, you can stop in Islamorada and try the Bahamian-style ones at Lazy Days Oceanfront Dining.