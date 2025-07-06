Key West's Unexpected Signature Florida Seafood Dish Isn't A Fish Or Crustacean

With multiple Michelin-starred restaurants in Florida, the Sunshine State is definitely a spot for foodies. Some parts of the state have also adopted their own delicacies that have become synonymous with their regions. For example, the Florida Keys are well-known for their key lime pie, and the serene Cortez Fishing Village boasts unmatched seafood.

Since Key West is known as the Conch Republic, it also seems fitting that conch is one of their signature seafood dishes. While conch does come from the sea, it's not a fish or crustacean — it's actually a spiral-shaped mollusk. You can sample conch in a variety of ways, and you'll find menu items that showcase it in chowder and on salads. But one of the most popular items you'll find on many menus in Key West is conch fritters.

There's one important rule of ordering conch fritters — say it correctly. Although it may look like it should be pronounced "kontch," the correct way to say it is "konk." If you nail that part before you go, you'll have the utmost respect from the locals. And if they call you a conch, don't be offended by it; it's just a friendly name that refers to those who were born in Key West.