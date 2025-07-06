New York's Southern Adirondacks Offers A Friendly Getaway With Year-Round Play And Famed Balloon Festival

Queensbury is nestled at the base of one of New York's best mountain ranges: The Adirondacks. It also happens to be home to multiple nature preserves and recreation areas, so if you're hoping to explore the natural beauty of upstate, you're in luck. While the Adirondacks are known for their difficult hikes up into the peaks, you can find some easy, relaxing nature strolls in Queensbury. Try the paved Halfway Brook Trail, which takes you through the woods and over a brook. Consider visiting in the fall to see orange leaves falling around you. The Meadowbrook Preserve Loop is another nice route, taking you along a boardwalk through a pretty wildflower meadow.

While there's plenty of beautiful nature to explore, one of the most exciting things about Queensbury is its annual balloon festival at Warren County's Floyd Bennett Airport, which provides the opportunity to watch more than 60 enormous, vibrantly colored hot air balloons float into the skies. It's completely free to watch the balloons take flight, and to explore the festival taking place on the ground below, often including food trucks, a craft fair, live music, and games for kids. If you want to take a ride in one of the balloons yourself, you'll have to strike a deal with one of the pilots. Keep an eye on the official Adirondack Balloon Festival website towards the end of summer, review the list of participating pilots, and reach out to them. If you missed your shot with those listed, don't give up. Sometimes you can meet pilots at the festival before they fly and set up a ride right there and then.