Greece's Secret Peninsula Region Is A Paradise Blending Beaches And History With Charming Villages And Castles

Somewhere in Greece there's a land of whitewashed villages poised perfectly on forest-filled hillsides, gleaming beaches, and enthralling historical sites all far away from the buzzing tourist crowds of Athens and Santorini. No, we're not talking about Karytaina, a mystical medieval village on the mountains of Arcadia. And no, it's not historic, tourist-free Nafpaktos, either, with its cobbled alleys perched high in the Vardousia Mountains. Although both of those might fit the bill, this place also lords over sea-splattered peninsulas of pebble coves and oozes a rich Byzantine history. Welcome to Laconia.

This is one of the most paradisiacal corners of Greece you've probably never heard of. Don't beat yourself up for that, though. You see, Laconia spreads across the southeastern edge of the Peloponnese to a peak at the very tail end of Cape Maleas — a rock-ribbed finger of high cliffs that's struck fear into the hearts of seafarers for millennia. It's off the beaten path in the most literal sense. To get here, it takes a roughly five-hour drive from Athens; although the nearest airport is in Kalamata, which is only a little over two hours from the region's capital in Sparti.

If you like your Greek holidays quiet yet adventurous — packed with the likes of secret swimming coves shrouded by the mountains and half-ruined castles once used as hideouts by pirates — then Laconia is probably just what you've been searching for. Here, you can expect days to be filled with hikes along the cape, visits to Byzantine churches, and plenty of ancient history.