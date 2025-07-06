Victoria's Highest Village Is A Snowy Australian Mountain Escape Built For Both Adventure And Relaxation
When you think of a vacation to Australia, you're probably imagining surfing great waves, soaking in the sun, snorkeling amongst bright corals, and kicking it back with friendly locals on the beach. Although all those things are possible — and a great way to pass your time — on the world's only island continent, did you know you could find a winter wonderland just four hours from Melbourne? Australia has a generally low altitude (in fact, it's the lowest continent in the world), and its soaring mountains, like the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, known for thrilling hikes and pretty waterfalls, often go overlooked.
One such range, which is 100% worth a visit, is the stunning Great Dividing Range, the longest mountain range to sit entirely in one country. Reaching over 5,700 feet in elevation, this range is home to some of Australia's quaintest mountain towns — like Hotham Heights, the state of Victoria's highest village that's home to world class winter adventures including skiing, snow-shoeing, and sledding.
If you're not a thrill-seeker then there's no need to despair; Hotham Heights is also home to a world-class resort that takes a leaf out of Japan's book, and has a hot-spring (Onsen) experience where you can kick back, relax, and soak in the winter wonderland spilling out before your eyes. Hotham Heights and the Great Dividing Range are the perfect snowy surprise for your next vacation down under.
How to get to Hotham Heights in Victoria, Australia
It's known that getting to Australia can be a bit of a slog if you're coming from the northern hemisphere, but there are actually four direct flight routes from the U.S. These depart from Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Honolulu, with the Dallas Fort Worth flight clocking in at a whopping 17.5 hours. Of course, you can fly from other cities with layovers that can add a touch more adventure to your trip. Popular stops include Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland. You can also spend some time in Melbourne before heading to the mountains to adjust to your new time zone and enjoy the world's top food destination for 2025.
Once you're ready to head to Hotham Heights, it's very convenient to do so from the city. There is a bus service that is exclusively dedicated to bringing city-slickers up into the mountains with daily departures, including straight from Albury Airport, a regional airport that services Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. Departures from the city leave at 10:30 a.m. and will get you to Hotham Heights after 4:00 p.m., and on the way back you'll leave around 8:40 or 5:20 and arrive in the city around 3:15 or 11:00 respectively. A return ticket from Melbourne costs 291 AUD (190 USD at the time of writing) and you can also get day tickets if you only want to hit the slopes for a quick session before heading back to the beach.
You can also drive the 358 km from the city, but you'll need to be prepared for mountainous, snowy, and icy conditions. At the time of writing, car rental for a week from Melbourne airport can be as little as $114.
Adventure through the winter wonderland that is Hotham Heights
If snow sports are your bag, then you will be spoiled for choice in Hotham Heights. There are 11 ski-lifts operating around Mount Hotham, with downhill runs for skiers and snowboarders from beginner level to advanced and extreme. There are also plenty of mapped cross-country skiing and snowshoeing routes if 'across' is more your speed rather than 'down'. Some of these trails are free and you can even request a shuttle from the eastern trail terminuses in Whiskey Flat and Dinner Trail so you don't have to trek all the way back to the resort village. As with any good ski-resort, it's also easy to hire gear, teachers, or guides to lead you through the snowy landscape – including on an exciting sled-dog ride!
As mentioned previously, Hotham Heights isn't just for the thrill-seekers. Throughout the village there are myriad ways to relax, including in the Japanese inspired Onsen or with a gourmet meal and glamping experience in the hills. This is a great way to connect with the whole family in nature. Try your hand at Alpine photography with a local professional photographer, or simply pamper yourself at the spa sanctuary in nearby Dinner Plain. In August, if you want to go the whole nine miles, you can even get a well-being expert to plan your entire retreat for maximum relaxation and wellness. However you like to vacation in the mountains, Hotham Heights is the place to be next time you're in Oz.