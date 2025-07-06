Victoria's Highest Village Is A Snowy Australian Mountain Escape Built For Both Adventure And Relaxation

When you think of a vacation to Australia, you're probably imagining surfing great waves, soaking in the sun, snorkeling amongst bright corals, and kicking it back with friendly locals on the beach. Although all those things are possible — and a great way to pass your time — on the world's only island continent, did you know you could find a winter wonderland just four hours from Melbourne? Australia has a generally low altitude (in fact, it's the lowest continent in the world), and its soaring mountains, like the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, known for thrilling hikes and pretty waterfalls, often go overlooked.

One such range, which is 100% worth a visit, is the stunning Great Dividing Range, the longest mountain range to sit entirely in one country. Reaching over 5,700 feet in elevation, this range is home to some of Australia's quaintest mountain towns — like Hotham Heights, the state of Victoria's highest village that's home to world class winter adventures including skiing, snow-shoeing, and sledding.

If you're not a thrill-seeker then there's no need to despair; Hotham Heights is also home to a world-class resort that takes a leaf out of Japan's book, and has a hot-spring (Onsen) experience where you can kick back, relax, and soak in the winter wonderland spilling out before your eyes. Hotham Heights and the Great Dividing Range are the perfect snowy surprise for your next vacation down under.