Just Outside Of Watkins Glen State Park Is New York's Easily Accessible Waterfall Along Seneca Lake

There's a certain joy to bypassing big-ticket attractions, seeking little morsels of destinations instead. Tucked away in odd corners, these overlooked gems offer a splendid reprieve from the tourist hordes you'll find at major attractions. The small, under-the-radar Hector Falls fits the bill, offering all the rush, hum, and beauty of cascading water without the crowds. It's located just outside of the ethereal waterfall-filled Watkins Glen State Park, which is like the Grand Canyon but easier. The accessible waterfall offers a bucolic roadside stop during a visit to Seneca Lake, New York's deepest Finger Lake, lined with wineries and endless beauty.

The allure of Hector Falls lies in its accessibility. No crowds or entry fees. Located along New York's Route 414, sans parking lot, you'll have to pull over to the side of the road (don't worry, there's room). Climb down to the creek bed to get a close-up look at the falls, which stretch up and down the hill. You can also enjoy the rush and hum from the bridge, which lies somewhere near the middle of the falls. Hector Falls' rush of water peaks in spring, autumn, or after a downpour. At times, the water can rush at speeds of 60 miles an hour. Summer visits offer a drier sight, while winter increases the odds of encountering the arresting sight of frozen waterfalls.