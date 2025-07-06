Just Outside Of Watkins Glen State Park Is New York's Easily Accessible Waterfall Along Seneca Lake
There's a certain joy to bypassing big-ticket attractions, seeking little morsels of destinations instead. Tucked away in odd corners, these overlooked gems offer a splendid reprieve from the tourist hordes you'll find at major attractions. The small, under-the-radar Hector Falls fits the bill, offering all the rush, hum, and beauty of cascading water without the crowds. It's located just outside of the ethereal waterfall-filled Watkins Glen State Park, which is like the Grand Canyon but easier. The accessible waterfall offers a bucolic roadside stop during a visit to Seneca Lake, New York's deepest Finger Lake, lined with wineries and endless beauty.
The allure of Hector Falls lies in its accessibility. No crowds or entry fees. Located along New York's Route 414, sans parking lot, you'll have to pull over to the side of the road (don't worry, there's room). Climb down to the creek bed to get a close-up look at the falls, which stretch up and down the hill. You can also enjoy the rush and hum from the bridge, which lies somewhere near the middle of the falls. Hector Falls' rush of water peaks in spring, autumn, or after a downpour. At times, the water can rush at speeds of 60 miles an hour. Summer visits offer a drier sight, while winter increases the odds of encountering the arresting sight of frozen waterfalls.
Finding the best angle to see Hector Falls
Seen from the road, Hector Falls is a Bob Ross painting brought to life. The rushing water cascades down 250 feet of terraced steps, creating a frothing white wall of sound bursting out from a tree-lined hillside on the eastern edge of Seneca Lake. But that view only shows the upper part of the falls. The rest lies on private property. Getting a full view of the falls will require more work, though it'll be worth it.
Visitors can get a closer view with a boat tour. The aquatic trips, offered by several outfitters, traverse Seneca Lake, passing cliffs, state parks, and lakefronts. One tour, the Falling Waters Boat Tours, ends with an up-close look at Hector Falls from a patio 30 feet away from its edge, with gratis beverages and cheese. For extra golden-hour fun, book a sunset tour. Regardless of how and when you imbibe the waterfalls, bring a camera and weather-appropriate clothing, including water shoes. Afterward, stop by Watkins Glen, a village with endless beautiful views and famous wine.