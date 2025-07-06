The Best Time To Enjoy Specialty Dining On A Cruise Ship

To get your top choices, it's best to book your dining before your cruise. Many cruise lines now allow you to do this in advance, either online or through an app. Some lines, such as MSC Cruises whose newest ship includes the only Eataly at sea, offer special restaurant deals on the app. People tend to book specialty dining for a relaxing day at sea when they have lots of free time and want something extra to do. However, if you pick a port day to reserve specialty dining, you will have a better chance of getting your reservation. Just be sure to give yourself enough time to get back to the ship and ready for dinner.

The last night of the cruise, when the main dining room often includes lobster or baked Alaska, is also not a busy time for specialty restaurants. Also, don't count out last-minute meals. If the menu in the main dining room isn't appealing to you one night and you aren't in the mood for the buffet, call the restaurant you are craving, and they may just have an opening. For the best chance, it's a good idea to be flexible about the time you are willing to eat.

Depending on the cruise line you choose, you may even be able to get specialty items delivered right to your room. For example, Princess Cruises has the option to dine from select specialty restaurants in your room or various other areas on the ship, eliminating the need for reservations. You do still have to pay the extra fee, unless you buy the Princess Premier deal. That package currently includes unlimited specialty dining, along with drinks and other extras.