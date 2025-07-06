The Best Time To Enjoy Specialty Dining On A Cruise Ship
You've just boarded your cruise and have been anxiously waiting to have your first meal on the ship. At this time, normally everyone is making their way to the buffet. Instead, you should head to one of the specialty dining spots. The reason for this is that it's much less crowded and the food is made to order. You may even save money on your meal if you go at lunchtime because specialty cruise restaurants tend to offer reduced prices at lunch. These restaurants also often offer made-to-order food in a unique atmosphere. This could include a sushi or hibachi place, a Mexican eatery, or a fine dining French bistro. It could also be a themed restaurant, such as Wonderland on Royal Caribbean. These restaurants can cost anywhere from $25 for a casual spot to $100 or more a person, for a Chef's Table experience. However, the price is worth it for many to have a wider choice in the variety of food they can eat on the ship, or to celebrate a special occasion.
Getting a more affordable high-quality meal to start your trip by heading to a specialty restaurant on day one is one of the unwritten rules to know about cruising. That first night is also an opportune time to avoid the chaos of the main crowd hitting the buffet dining room. So, instead, go in the opposite direction of the crowd to the specialty steakhouse or Italian restaurant.
There are many opportunities to eat at specialty restaurants aboard a cruise
To get your top choices, it's best to book your dining before your cruise. Many cruise lines now allow you to do this in advance, either online or through an app. Some lines, such as MSC Cruises whose newest ship includes the only Eataly at sea, offer special restaurant deals on the app. People tend to book specialty dining for a relaxing day at sea when they have lots of free time and want something extra to do. However, if you pick a port day to reserve specialty dining, you will have a better chance of getting your reservation. Just be sure to give yourself enough time to get back to the ship and ready for dinner.
The last night of the cruise, when the main dining room often includes lobster or baked Alaska, is also not a busy time for specialty restaurants. Also, don't count out last-minute meals. If the menu in the main dining room isn't appealing to you one night and you aren't in the mood for the buffet, call the restaurant you are craving, and they may just have an opening. For the best chance, it's a good idea to be flexible about the time you are willing to eat.
Depending on the cruise line you choose, you may even be able to get specialty items delivered right to your room. For example, Princess Cruises has the option to dine from select specialty restaurants in your room or various other areas on the ship, eliminating the need for reservations. You do still have to pay the extra fee, unless you buy the Princess Premier deal. That package currently includes unlimited specialty dining, along with drinks and other extras.