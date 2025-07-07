Hidden In Banff National Park Is A Once-Thriving Mining Town That's Now Eerily Abandoned In The Mountains

Banff National Park is the crown jewel of Canada, boasting epic scenery, rich biodiversity, and incredible history. Established in 1885, Banff National Park is Canada's oldest national park, and it's home to a breathtaking thermal spring hidden deep within the Canadian Rockies. Banff National Park's majestic mountains and bright blue waters attract over 4 million visitors each year. However, it's possible to avoid the crowds and enjoy off-the-beaten-path destinations within the national park, such as Bankhead Ghost Town.

Bankhead Ghost Town offers a fascinating glimpse into Alberta's history as you explore the old buildings and artifacts left behind by a coal mining community over a century ago. It's also a family-friendly adventure that is educational and fun. In short, it's the perfect pitstop as you explore the rest of Banff National Park.

Getting to Banff and Bankhead is relatively easy. Calgary is the closest major city with an international airport to Banff National Park, about 90 miles away. From the airport, rent a car and follow the Trans-Canada Highway 1. The journey will take just over an hour. To experience Banff National Park in its glory, visit between June and October. If you prefer a snow-capped winter wonderland, fantastic for skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating, plan your trip between January and March. If you're visiting Banff for the first time, we recommend staying in downtown Banff, where you can easily access the restaurants, bars, shops, and attractions. Elkhorn Lodge is a cozy, affordable, and highly rated option. If you seek solitude, stay in a rustic cabin at Storm Mountain Lodge & Cabin tucked between Banff and Lake Louise.