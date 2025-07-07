Situated Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's 'Golf Capital' With Sports, Resorts, And Southern Charm

Nestled between two of Tennessee's biggest cities on the Cumberland Plateau is the state's "golf capital," a sports city full of Southern charm. When you think of professional golf courses, you may envision the links of Pebble Beach or hidden gems designed by pros like Tiger Woods, but Crossville, Tennessee, is home to nine championship golf courses. Even if you want to skip the golfing, there are plenty of local resorts with other outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, or boating. You can also explore Crossville's quaint, Southern downtown, which is positively brimming with local shops and art.

Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain is part of Cumberland Mountain State Park and was designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus. The 9,600-yard course was named "One of the Top Ten (Courses) You Can Play in North America" by Golf Magazine in 1999. Another big golf spot in Crossville is Fairfield Glade, home to 90 holes across five distinct 18-hole courses. One of the Fairfield Glade courses, Stonehenge Golf Club, hosted the Tennessee Senior State Open in June 2025 and will play host to the Tennessee Women's Open as well.

Crossville's location makes it a relatively easy drive from any one of Tennessee's main airports, but the quickest way to get there would be to fly into McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville and then make the 70-mile drive to the city.