Situated Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's 'Golf Capital' With Sports, Resorts, And Southern Charm
Nestled between two of Tennessee's biggest cities on the Cumberland Plateau is the state's "golf capital," a sports city full of Southern charm. When you think of professional golf courses, you may envision the links of Pebble Beach or hidden gems designed by pros like Tiger Woods, but Crossville, Tennessee, is home to nine championship golf courses. Even if you want to skip the golfing, there are plenty of local resorts with other outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, or boating. You can also explore Crossville's quaint, Southern downtown, which is positively brimming with local shops and art.
Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain is part of Cumberland Mountain State Park and was designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus. The 9,600-yard course was named "One of the Top Ten (Courses) You Can Play in North America" by Golf Magazine in 1999. Another big golf spot in Crossville is Fairfield Glade, home to 90 holes across five distinct 18-hole courses. One of the Fairfield Glade courses, Stonehenge Golf Club, hosted the Tennessee Senior State Open in June 2025 and will play host to the Tennessee Women's Open as well.
Crossville's location makes it a relatively easy drive from any one of Tennessee's main airports, but the quickest way to get there would be to fly into McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville and then make the 70-mile drive to the city.
Resorts and other outdoor fun in Crossville
While Crossville is known for its golf courses, it also offers access to many other sports complexes and luxurious resorts. Just five minutes north of downtown Crossville is Centennial Park, which boasts 83 acres of recreational space. With several softball, baseball, and youth tee-ball fields, as well as tennis, pickleball, basketball, and sand volleyball courts, the park has something for everyone. Picnic shelters, a skatepark, a dog park, and a playground are available as well. Crossville is also home to a shooting sports park that includes skeet and trap fields, clay courses, and gun ranges.
The golf courses also offer amenities and activities beyond the links. Fairfield Glade is a 1,400-acre resort village featuring tennis and pickleball courts, lakes, beaches, pools, and hiking trails. You can also enjoy lakeside concerts at the Grove at Fairfield Glade; the amphitheater is located on Mirror Lake and typically hosts several festivals and concerts throughout the warmer months.
Lake Tansi offers a more relaxed, affordable golf option with four lakes. It also has lakefront cabins and boat rentals that make for a fun golf getaway. Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain is located inside Cumberland Mountain State Park and features miles of hiking and biking trails as well as kayak and canoe rentals. So whether you're chasing birdies on the course or cooling off in one of the lakes, Crossville offers visitors plenty of ways to stay active.
Exploring the Southern Charm of Crossville
When you're done spending time on the golf course, you can get in some retail therapy by shopping in the area's historic downtown. With charming brick storefronts and vintage and modern shops filled with handmade crafts, antiques, and big-name brands, downtown Crossville has something for everyone. While there, you can find all the golf gear you may need to feel confident before hitting the local courses. You can also catch vintage cars cruising down Main Street once a month.
For live entertainment in the area, the Palace Theatre has been around since 1938, hosting jazz, country, and rock concerts for generations. The Palace Theatre also offers a useful space for locals, serving as a community center, meeting hall, and multimedia facility where classes and other events are held.
Whether you're looking to hit the links in Tennessee's golf capital, relax by the resorts and lakes, or want to explore its charming downtown, Crossville offers a laid-back escape for the whole family. (Of course, if you're looking for a less serious Tennessee golf experience, consider checking out this quirky golf club with a cult following, about 80 miles southwest of Crossville.)