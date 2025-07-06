Only One American Metropolis Made The List Of The World's Top 10 'Smart Cities' For 2025

SG Analytics (SGA), a global data solutions firm, has published a 2024 report of the world's top "100 Smart Cities in the World" for 2025. While the complete list of 100 cities included nine in the United States, only one American city actually made the top 10. Surprisingly, it wasn't San Francisco — which has a car-free coastal park with oceanfront charm — nor Los Angeles, where an underrated neighborhood offers a haven of walkable streets and creative energy.

Instead, New York City was actually found to be America's top smart city, and one of the world's top 10, according to SGA's data and strict judging criteria. Specifically, the report highlighted the NYC's commitment to smart grid tech, as well as its Internet of Things (IoT) traffic management and electric transportation as core reasons for the decision. These initiatives all align with SGA's definition of a smart city, which incorporates innovative tech (e.g. AI and IoT) to better manage energy, environmental, and public infrastructure more sustainably.

To land on their top picks, SGA looked at multiple criteria when judging cities around the world on their adoption of tech, environmental, and public welfare initiatives. These included reducing energy expenditure through tech or green initiatives, providing quality public services (e.g. telehealth), and running mass transit or electric transport options. The criteria also focused on the organization of tech resources, such as public data sharing, as well as how well a city embraces environmental sustainability.