Maine's 'Blueberry Belt' Hides A Town With A Fresh Fruit Festival, Historic Charm, And Riverside Beauty

If Maine has a "blueberry belt," then the small town of Machias is the belt's buckle, a charming, waterfront community nestled alongside the Machias River on the state's central peninsula — or "thumb," if you're picturing the state as a mitten. Known for its abundant wild blueberry crops, Machias sits in rural Washington County in "Downeast Maine," and offers more than just seasonal fruit. With a population of about 1,400 in Machias, the town blends agricultural tradition with small-town history, riverside beauty, and outdoor recreation.

Maine is the world's top producer of wild blueberries thanks to its naturally acidic, post-glacial soil, and the dense fog that often blankets the area. Centuries before they were commercially cultivated, the region's Indigenous Wabanaki tribes valued the native berries for their nutritional, medicinal, and practical purposes. In the mid-1800s, white settlers started harvesting the native berries from their naturally occurring "barrens," and over nearly two centuries, the tiny blueberry evolved into a symbol of Maine identity and of Americana. Machias celebrates this legacy each August with its Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, attracting around 15,000 visitors who come for a pie-eating contest, cooking contests, parade, and what may be considered the highlight: an original blueberry-themed musical comedy. The festival started in 1976, and has grown from a single-day event to a week-long celebration of the humble blueberry.

Machias is a little off the beaten path: about 60 miles northeast of its closest airport in Bar Harbor, Maine's artsy, Victorian-era town on the coast — gateway to the postcard-worthy Arcadia National Park with its wild shoreline and breathtaking views — and about 80 miles east of Bangor. But its remote location surrounded by nature and wild crops is what makes tiny Machias all the more charming.